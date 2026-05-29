Chinese heterojunction (HJT) solar module manufacturer Dinto Solar announced it will showcase a new panel for utility-scale applications at the upcoming Intersolar tradeshow in Munich, Germany. "Its 1/3-cut architecture enhances mechanical reliability at the module level," the company said it a statement. "Flexible interconnection structures distribute stress more evenly across smaller cells, reducing the risk of microcracks, while optimized hot-spot control and advanced encapsulation further improve operational safety, resistance to moisture and environmental stress." The DT198G-FZ module measures ...

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