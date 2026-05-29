Japan's Agency for Natural Resources and Energy (ANRE) will add rooftop solar reporting items to the Energy Conservation Act framework from fiscal 2027, requiring large-scale energy users to disclose roof area eligible for solar installation after exclusions, alongside area already equipped. The new reporting items apply to designated energy users - companies, local governments, schools, hospitals, and other entities consuming more than 1,500 kiloliters of crude oil equivalent per year - who are already obligated to submit medium- and long-term energy plans and annual energy reports under the ...

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