Visionpark is developing a concrete-structure photovoltaic canopy measuring 24 meters in length, 15 meters in width, and nearly 6 meters in height, designed for heavy-duty vehicle parking lots, logistics hubs, and highway service areas. The concept is based on a simple premise: generate solar electricity on already-utilized surfaces, without consuming additional land or hindering heavy-vehicle maneuverability. Highly adaptable, the structure is engineered to meet real-world operational constraints in the transport sector. With spans of up to approximately 15 meters between support columns, the ...

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