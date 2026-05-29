Last week, the first floating offshore photovoltaic platform developed under the Renovar project was launched at the Astilleros San Enrique shipyard in Vigo, Spain. The project is led by Astilleros San Enrique, a Galician shipyard owned by Marina Meridional Group, and Tenerife-based engineering consultancy BlueNewables. It aims to develop renewable energy solutions for the maritime sector. The platform is one of two 500 kW PhotoVoltaic-BlueNewables Offshore Solutions (PVBOS) units planned under the project. Together, the two platforms will form a 1 MW floating offshore PV system designed for operation ...

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