Education in Motion and Royal Shakespeare Company Win Prestigious UK-China Award for Cultural Partnership of the Year

LONDON, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Education in Motion (EiM) and the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) have been awarded the prestigious Cultural Partnership of the Year at the inaugural UK-China Business Awards, recognising a decade-long partnership bringing Shakespeare to life for tens of thousands of young people across Asia.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the partnership reaches over 2,000 students, teachers and parents annually across Dulwich College International schools, Dulwich International High School Programme and Dehong schools in China, Singapore and Seoul through teacher development, artist residencies, masterclasses and festivals.

At the heart of the partnership is a shared belief in the power of the arts to develop confident, creative and globally-minded young people through immersive and culturally-relevant learning. Through Shakespeare, tens of thousands of young people have learned directly about the power of storytelling, developing the confidence to perform on the main stages of life.

Lesley Meyer, EiM Chief Education Officer, said: "This decade-long partnership with the Royal Shakespeare Company - a feat in its own right with such a globally renowned organisation - demonstrates the enduring value of the arts in education. In a world increasingly shaped by technology, creativity, critical thinking, communication and empathy have never been more important. Engaging with Shakespeare gives our students the opportunity to explore the human experience in deeply meaningful ways, and we are honoured to have received this recognition in such a milestone year for our partnership."

Jacqui O'Hanlon, RSC Deputy Executive Director, said: "We are thrilled to have been awarded Cultural Partnership of the Year. This longstanding partnership is built on shared curiosity, creative ambition and a commitment to enriching and empowering young people's lives. Over 10 years, the collaboration has created meaningful opportunities for thousands of young people inviting them to engage with Shakespeare, storytelling and performance in ways that feel contemporary, immediate and relevant to them."

The award was announced on 21 May at the UK-China Business Awards in London.

About Education in Motion

Education in Motion (EiM) is a global leader in pioneering educational excellence. Since the founding of its first school over two decades ago, EiM has grown its diverse portfolio of schools and brands, offering a blend of innovation and tradition through a range of premium educational offerings across the globe. Today, EiM empowers over 11,500 students across 15 schools worldwide to thrive holistically on tailored pathways for each unique individual, resulting in outstanding academic results and top university matriculation.

About the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC)

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) is a leading global theatre company that sparks local, national and international conversations that build connections, create opportunities and bring joy.

We passionately believe that great storytelling can change the world, and that theatre offers its own unique form of storytelling: it's live and shared, and transforms a group of strangers into audiences who, together, experience a story come to life in front of their eyes.

We collaborate with the most exciting artists to tell the stories of our time, and through a range of programmes we nurture the talent of the future.

We perform on three stages in our home in Stratford-upon-Avon, in London and in communities and schools across the country and around the world.

Our transformative Creative Learning and Engagement programmes reach over half a million young people each year.

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