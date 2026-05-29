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PR Newswire
29.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
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MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

29 May 2026

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 30 April 2026, which was announced on 1 May 2026, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of annual results for the year ended 30 April 2026.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its annual results for the year ended 30 April 2026, expected to be around mid-July 2026.

The Company will provide Deutsche Numis, its corporate broker, with a non-discretionary dealing instruction under which it may undertake share buybacks if, in the period leading up to the announcement of the annual results, the Directors of the Company come into the possession of any inside information.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

0203 008 4913

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.