ABN AMRO completes EUR 250 million share buyback programme

29 May 2026

ABN AMRO announced today that it has completed its EUR 250 million share buyback programme which started on 27 March 2026.

Under the share buyback programme a total of 8,265,551 ordinary shares and depository receipts were purchased, representing 1.00% of issued shares, at an average price of EUR 30.25. ABN AMRO intends to cancel the repurchased ordinary shares and corresponding depository receipts in due course.

NLFI has participated pro-rata in the share buyback programme for 20% of the total program.

Since the last update on the share buyback programme on 22 May 2026 a remaining number of 865,551 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of EUR 34.24 for a total amount of EUR 29,636,544.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).







Note for the editor, not for publication:

ABN AMRO Press Office: Jarco de Swart, E-mail: pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com, phone number: +31 (0)20 6288900.

ABN AMRO Investor Relations: John Heijning, E-mail: investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com, phone number +31 (0)20 6282282.

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