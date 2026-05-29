Extreme pre-monsoon heat and an unusually dry atmosphere lifted irradiance well above average across mainland and maritime Southeast Asia, while the fading La Niña reduced convective cloud across much of the western Pacific, according to analysis using the Solcast API. Southern China broadly extended its above-normal run for 2026, though the Yangtze Delta lagged as cloud and rain impacted solar production. Japan and South Korea stood apart, with storms and elevated moisture keeping irradiance close to, or slightly below, normal despite warm temperatures. Across mainland Southeast Asia, persistent ...

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