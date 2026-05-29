Free-On-Board (FOB) China TOPCon cell prices held steady amid stable week-on-week indications, as market participants continued to assess price direction ahead of the upcoming Shanghai International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition, commonly known as SNEC, in early June. According to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on May 26, FOB China TOPCon M10 cell prices maintained at $0.0482/W with price indications between $0.0460-0.0499/W. Meanwhile, the newly launched FOB China 210R TOPCon cell assessment averaged $0.0484/W, with indications ranging from ...

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