Rising curtailment pressure in central Vietnam, a long-running tariff dispute affecting 173 renewable energy projects, and a transmission investment gap that must grow fivefold to meet government targets are testing developer and lender confidence in one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing solar markets. Vietnam's solar sector has expanded rapidly under the revised Power Development Plan VIII, adopted in April 2025, which set a solar capacity target of 46 GW to 73 GW by 2030, up from an earlier government target of 12,836 MW. BloombergNEF forecasts the country reaching 39 GW to 43 GW of cumulative ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...