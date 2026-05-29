Dedicated channel enables hundreds of millions of users to simulate their borrowing capacity and facilitate loan applications directly within ChatGPT's interface

New milestone in "AI First" strategy gives French consumers greater control of their financial future.

Meilleurtaux, a leading omnichannel financial services brokerage platform (credit, insurance, investments), announced today the launch of a dedicated mortgage lending app directly within ChatGPT, OpenAI's artificial intelligence platform, which now has several hundred million active users worldwide. With this new service, Meilleurtaux reaches another milestone in its "AI First" strategy and reinforces its commitment to supporting French consumers in the adoption of artificial intelligence.

Simulating a Mortgage in ChatGPT: Simple, Fast, No Forms Required

Until now, obtaining a borrowing capacity simulation meant browsing a website, filling out forms, and waiting for a response. Meilleurtaux has changed that: users can now run simulations directly within ChatGPT, using natural language, just like in a conversation.

In only a few exchanges, users receive:

a personalized borrowing capacity simulation using Meilleurtaux's real-time rates;

an assessment of the feasibility of their property purchase;

the option to be contacted by a Meilleurtaux mortgage expert for a smoother, more personalized experience, or to submit their application directly on the website.

"With several hundred million active users, ChatGPT has become an essential digital destination. Our ambition is to be present wherever our customers are, offering them immediate, clear, and personalized access to the best financial information. That is what giving French consumers the freedom to choose really means: concretely removing obstacles, simplifying processes, and making Meilleurtaux expertise available through a simple conversation while also enabling our advisors to focus on personal support and guidance where it makes the biggest impact for customers."

Thomas Vandeville, CEO of Meilleurtaux

A New Milestone in Meilleurtaux's "AI First" Strategy

This initiative is part of the Meilleurtaux Group's accelerating "AI First" roadmap, which aims to double the company's size within three years. We envisage AI playing a central role at Meilleurtaux Group enhancing the customer experience through the journey, empowering our personal advisors to give the best hands-on service at the key moments that matter, and bringing the collective assets of the Group in support of each business line (across credit, insurance and investments). This ChatGPT milestone builds on deployments already underway, such as in back-office automation and customer engagement through Salesforce's Agentforce platform at Meilleurtaux Placement, further demonstrating the consistency of a group-wide strategy.

This integration is powered by the MCP (Model Context Protocol), which enables ChatGPT's conversational capabilities to connect in real time with Meilleurtaux's proprietary data and tools, providing direct access to offers from 125 partners.

"The MCP protocol enabled us to connect ChatGPT to our real-time data in just under two months. For us, AI is no longer a transformation project, it is now an operating model. At Meilleurtaux, we are industrializing our use cases at an accelerating pace, and ChatGPT is only one step among many others."

Adrien Vesteghem, Chief Data AI Officer at Meilleurtaux

About Meilleurtaux

Founded in 1999, the Meilleurtaux Group has become the leading French omnichannel brokerage platform across all financial services (investments, insurance, and lending), serving both individuals and professionals. In an increasingly complex financial environment, faced with a multitude of offers that are often difficult to decipher, Meilleurtaux combines the expertise of its teams with the power of its technology to identify the most cost-effective, high-performing, and tailored solutions for each client's specific needs. Remaining true to its values of transparency, impartiality, and proximity, the Group supports its clients at every stage of their projects, providing simple and clear access to the best financial and insurance information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260529451810/en/

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