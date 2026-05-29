Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co., Ltd.: Creality 3D Successfully Listed in Hong Kong

Debuts as Hong Kong's First Listed 3D Printing Company

HONG KONG, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co., Ltd. (3388.HK, "Creality" or the "Company"), a global leader in consumer 3D printing, was officially listed today on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, becoming the first consumer 3D printing company to debut on the Hong Kong market.

Creality issued 73,427,550 H-shares, raising net proceeds of approximately HK$1.272 billion. The offering was 3,829 times oversubscribed, with shares opening at HK$33.88 on the first day of trading, up approximately 80% from its IPO price.

The IPO attracted strong interest from top-tier investors across financial institutions, SOE-backed capital, private equity, hedge funds and industrial capital. In financial and insurance capital, Taikang Life Insurance Co., Ltd. participated. Central SOE-backed capital was represented by CITIC Xingye International, a subsidiary of CITIC Group. Top-tier private equity funds include CPE (Yuanfeng Capital), Martis Fund (Tianyi Capital) and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Fund. World-leading hedge fund Jump Trading and veteran Hong Kong hedge fund Polymer also strongly joined the round. In addition, the Company brought in industrial capital including Colloway (Jiuyang Venture Capital). The convergence of such diverse capital fully underscores strong market recognition of Creality's core strengths, growth prospects and long-term value.

"As an evangelist for the 3D printing industry, we have built a network of more than 2,400 distributors that brings our products to over 140 countries and regions, enabling millions of creators to turn imagination into reality through our platform," said ChenChun, Chairman of Creality. " Today's Hong Kong listing marks a new starting point for Creality. We will continue to invest in innovation, drive deep integration of AI and 3D printing, deepen our global presence, and serve our users with even better products."

A leader across the full 3D creative scenario

Founded in 2014 in Shenzhen, Creality is a global leader in consumer 3D printing, with a complete portfolio across five core product lines: 3D printers, 3D printing consumables, 3D scanners, laser engravers, and accessories and others.

By 2025 GMV, Creality ranked second in the global consumer 3D printer market with an 11.2% market share, first in the global consumer 3D scanner market with a 45.3% share, and fourth in the global consumer laser engraver market with a 4.8% share, one of very few companies worldwide holding leading positions across three adjacent consumer 3D categories simultaneously.

Beyond hardware, Creality has built a multi-layer creative ecosystem combining proprietary software, AI-powered creative tools and an active creator community. Its content platform Creality Cloud has surpassed 6.2 million registered users and 2.7 million 3D models. According to China Insights Industry Consultancy Limited ("CIC"), it is the first in the industry to fully incorporate proprietary AI technologies across the modeling, printing and laser engraving stages of the 3D creative process. As of May 2026, the Company holds 957 patents in China and overseas, focused on optics, motion control, artificial intelligence and sensor integration.

Industry-Leading Global Footprint

Creality's products are sold in approximately 140 countries and regions, with overseas markets accounting for around 74% of total revenue in 2025 and a balanced geographic mix across North America, Europe and Greater China. Group revenue reached RMB 3.13 billion in 2025, with adjusted net profit of RMB 92.4 million; profitability has been sustained on an adjusted basis since 2023.

Leveraging this listing as a new starting point, Creality intends to further strengthen R&D capabilities, expand global brand and channel reach, and deepen its AI-powered creative ecosystem. Continued investment across hardware, consumables, Creality Cloud AI services and the Nexbie e-commerce platform will support its evolution from a hardware-led business into a global consumer 3D creative platform.

With Hong Kong as a new capital platform, Creality is well positioned to capitalize on growing demand for consumer 3D creation worldwide, accelerate technology and product innovation, and reinforce its leadership as the industry enters a new phase of high-growth development.

About Creality

Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co., Ltd. (3388.HK), founded in 2014, is a global consumer 3D printing product and service provider listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. According to CIC, by 2025 GMV, Creality ranked second in the global consumer 3D printer market, first in consumer 3D scanners and fourth in consumer laser engravers.

Creality is committed to making 3D creation accessible to households, classrooms and creators worldwide through a multi-layer creative ecosystem combining hardware, software, content and AI-powered tools, with products available in approximately 140 countries and regions.

For more information, please visit [www.creality.com].

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