Neovici Holding AB: Neovici Holding AB publishes interim report for Q1 2026

This is an unofficial translation of the Swedish original wording. In case of differences between the English translation and the Swedish original, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Strong growth, improved profitability, and increased commercial activity

Summary for the period January-March 2026

Reported net sales amounted to SEK 42.1 million (22.9), an increase of 83.3 percent

ARR amounted to SEK 86.2 million (81.4), an increase of 5.8 percent

Gross profit increased to SEK 23.0 million (12.9), with a margin of 54.7 percent (56.1)

EBITDA amounted to SEK 4.6 million (-8.6), with a margin of 11.0 percent (-37.3)

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 0.9 million (-12.5)

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 0.02 (-0.30)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -20.1 million (-3.5)

Significant events during the period

A directed share issue of SEK 10 million was completed with Peter Gyllenhammar AB to strengthen the Company's financial position and create conditions for the accelerated commercialization of Cosmoz AI.

An Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to appoint Johan Kaijser as new auditor until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Nasdaq Stockholm's disciplinary committee imposed a fine of SEK 667,525 on the Company for the delayed 2024 annual report, deficiencies in the financial calendar on the website, and disclosure issues related to the 2025 share issue.

Significant events after the end of the period

The Company published its 2025 annual report.

The Company has completed the deployment of an enterprise migration of Cosmoz for a major customer. Following a quality assurance period ending on June 21, 2026, the Company will receive an agreed payment of SEK 20 million. In parallel, the customer has announced plans, over a longer-term perspective, to gradually replace parts of the Cosmoz workflows. This does not affect the current agreement or support revenues as of the date of publication of this report.

Comment from Neovici Holding CEO Jan Berggren

"The first quarter of 2026 marks an important step in Neovici's development. We delivered our strongest first quarter to date, with net sales increasing by 83 percent to SEK 42.1 million and a positive EBITDA result of SEK 4.6 million. Profit after tax also improved by SEK 13.4 million compared with the corresponding period last year.



The development confirms that our investments in product, organization, and market are now beginning to deliver clear results, both financially and operationally. Growth is driven by increased activity within both Neovici and Wraptech, where demand continues to be strong for autonomous financial workflows and digital store technology."

For further information, please contact

Jan Berggren

CEO and founder

+46706151001

jan.berggren@neovici.com

About Neovici

Neovici AB, established in Stockholm in 2009, is a leading provider of automated financial and related services through the innovative SaaS platform, Cosmoz. The company delivers AI-driven automation tools that process billions in transaction volume annually for major enterprises across retail, energy, and telecom sectors, with operations in both the Nordic region and Latin America.

Neovici AB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Neovici Holding AB (publ), the listed parent company. In 2024, Neovici Holding AB was listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.



Read more: https://www.neovici.com.



Certified Adviser

Certified Adviser for Neovici is Eminova Fondkommission AB | + 46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se

This information is information that Neovici is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-29 09:00 CEST.