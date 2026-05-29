Zoomlion Accelerates Global Agricultural Machinery Deployment with Hybrid and Intelligent Product Advances

CHANGSHA, China, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion is accelerating the global rollout of new energy and intelligent agricultural machinery, using major exhibitions in Turkey, South Africa, Thailand, Brazil, and China to showcase hybrid tractors, intelligent harvesters and crop-specific mechanization solutions aligned with agriculture's shift toward greener, smarter, and more mechanized operations.

Hybrid tractors emerged as the Company's key showcase products across multiple markets. The DV3504 and DQ2604 featured prominently in Turkey and South Africa which highlighted Zoomlion's push to position hybrid machinery as a practical solution for large-scale farming and lower fuel consumption. In Turkey, the tractors made their full debut at the Konya Agriculture Fair, where Zoomlion emphasized their performance in high-load applications such as deep tillage, supported by its self-developed MiDD distributed intelligent electric drive system and dynamic energy control technology. In South Africa, the DV3504 became a centerpiece of the Company's presentation at the Nampo show, which drew interest for its combination of power, intelligent operation and energy-saving performance.

Brazil marked another milestone, with Zoomlion making its first appearance at Agrishow and formally launching the DV3504 for the local market. The Company positioned the tractor around Brazil's green agriculture trend and the operating needs of large-scale soybean and corn farming, while also signaling further regional investment through its local subsidiary and manufacturing base.

Beyond tractors, Zoomlion is using localized solutions to address crop-specific mechanization needs. At AGRITECHNICA ASIA 2026 in Bangkok, the Company launched the C600 sugarcane combine harvester as part of a broader solution for Southeast Asia's sugarcane sector. Designed for Thailand's planting density and terrain, the C600 integrates harvesting, conveying, defoliation, and cleaning, while its Z-Pilot intelligent management system incorporates autonomous driving and intelligent scheduling technologies. Zoomlion also presented supporting tractors and implements to form a full-process sugarcane mechanization solution.

At the Xinjiang International Agricultural Machinery Expo, Zoomlion further underscored the role of intelligent new energy technologies in its upgrade strategy. The Company introduced nine hybrid products, including the DH7-6000, which it described as the world's first tandem hybrid grain combine harvester. According to Zoomlion, the machine delivers lower energy consumption and higher operating efficiency than conventional equipment.

Taken together, the exhibitions show how Zoomlion is linking hybrid and intelligent technology with more localized agricultural solutions, while continuing to advance its "high-end, international, new energy" strategy in global markets.

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