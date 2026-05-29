Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächste große Rohstoff-Sensation? Dieses Unternehmen besitzt das größte Wolfram-Portfolio der USA
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H39A | ISIN: CNE100000X85 | Ticker-Symbol: 8CZ
Tradegate
28.05.26 | 12:50
0,811 Euro
+2,19 % +0,017
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7660,81309:48
0,7720,80609:48
PR Newswire
29.05.2026 09:30 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zoomlion Accelerates Global Agricultural Machinery Deployment with Hybrid and Intelligent Product Advances

CHANGSHA, China, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion is accelerating the global rollout of new energy and intelligent agricultural machinery, using major exhibitions in Turkey, South Africa, Thailand, Brazil, and China to showcase hybrid tractors, intelligent harvesters and crop-specific mechanization solutions aligned with agriculture's shift toward greener, smarter, and more mechanized operations.

Hybrid tractors emerged as the Company's key showcase products across multiple markets. The DV3504 and DQ2604 featured prominently in Turkey and South Africa which highlighted Zoomlion's push to position hybrid machinery as a practical solution for large-scale farming and lower fuel consumption. In Turkey, the tractors made their full debut at the Konya Agriculture Fair, where Zoomlion emphasized their performance in high-load applications such as deep tillage, supported by its self-developed MiDD distributed intelligent electric drive system and dynamic energy control technology. In South Africa, the DV3504 became a centerpiece of the Company's presentation at the Nampo show, which drew interest for its combination of power, intelligent operation and energy-saving performance.

Brazil marked another milestone, with Zoomlion making its first appearance at Agrishow and formally launching the DV3504 for the local market. The Company positioned the tractor around Brazil's green agriculture trend and the operating needs of large-scale soybean and corn farming, while also signaling further regional investment through its local subsidiary and manufacturing base.

Beyond tractors, Zoomlion is using localized solutions to address crop-specific mechanization needs. At AGRITECHNICA ASIA 2026 in Bangkok, the Company launched the C600 sugarcane combine harvester as part of a broader solution for Southeast Asia's sugarcane sector. Designed for Thailand's planting density and terrain, the C600 integrates harvesting, conveying, defoliation, and cleaning, while its Z-Pilot intelligent management system incorporates autonomous driving and intelligent scheduling technologies. Zoomlion also presented supporting tractors and implements to form a full-process sugarcane mechanization solution.

At the Xinjiang International Agricultural Machinery Expo, Zoomlion further underscored the role of intelligent new energy technologies in its upgrade strategy. The Company introduced nine hybrid products, including the DH7-6000, which it described as the world's first tandem hybrid grain combine harvester. According to Zoomlion, the machine delivers lower energy consumption and higher operating efficiency than conventional equipment.

Taken together, the exhibitions show how Zoomlion is linking hybrid and intelligent technology with more localized agricultural solutions, while continuing to advance its "high-end, international, new energy" strategy in global markets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2990497/231acf39e33f13402c81004afd388d54.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-accelerates-global-agricultural-machinery-deployment-with-hybrid-and-intelligent-product-advances-302785444.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.