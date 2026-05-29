Acenta Group AB: Acenta Group AB publishes interim report for the period January - March 2026

Acenta Group AB ("Acenta Group" or "the Company") hereby announces its interim report for the period January - March 2026. The full report attached to this press release can also be downloaded from the Company's website via the following link: https://investor.acenta.group/financial-reports/

"Acenta Group continued to strengthen its international position during Q1 through new strategic partnerships and expanded distribution agreements in Australia, New Zealand and Oceania. The Company also invested in strengthening its organisation, digital infrastructure and operational platform to support future scalable growth, while maintaining focus on improving margins and moving towards profitability. Management sees continued strong international interest in Acenta's platform and remains focused on execution, expansion and long-term value creation.", says Håkan Tollefsen, CEO of Acenta Group.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW Q1 2026

Revenue amounted to SEK 6.7 (6.3) million, an increase of 6 % compared to the same period last year

amounted to SEK 6.7 (6.3) million, an increase of 6 % compared to the same period last year EBITDA amounted to SEK -4.7 (-17.5*) million

* Including costs for reverse acquisition in Q1 2025

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Q1 2026

Continued deliveries and installations under the Padel 100 agreement in Ireland.

under the Padel 100 agreement in Ireland. Expanded exclusive NXPadel distribution agreement to Australia, New Zealand and Oceania.

to Australia, New Zealand and Oceania. Signed an exclusive five-year partnership agreement with Court Culture Pty Ltd for the commercialisation of Acenta's ecosystem in Australia, New Zealand and Oceania.

with Court Culture Pty Ltd for the commercialisation of Acenta's ecosystem in Australia, New Zealand and Oceania. Entered into a global partner distribution agreement with leading court manufacturer Padel Galis.

with leading court manufacturer Padel Galis. Directed set-off share issues of approximately SEK 27.3 million were resolved to complete the reverse acquisition of Acenta AS and strengthen the Company's balance sheet.

of approximately SEK 27.3 million were resolved to complete the reverse acquisition of Acenta AS and strengthen the Company's balance sheet. Continued key investments in operational infrastructure , including the implementation of CRM and financial consolidation systems, as well as the standardisation of core processes across sales, operations and finance, establishing a scalable platform to support continued growth.

, including the implementation of CRM and financial consolidation systems, as well as the standardisation of core processes across sales, operations and finance, establishing a scalable platform to support continued growth. Significant focus was placed on restructuring and strengthening the Group's e-commerce operations through a review of the product offering, increased focus on premium products, and optimisation of warehouse and inventory management.

operations through a review of the product offering, increased focus on premium products, and optimisation of warehouse and inventory management. Marius Eckmann joined the team as Head of Sales, bringing extensive experience from retail and commercial growth.

For further information, please contact:

Håkan Tollefsen, CEO

E-mail: ir@acenta.group

Phone: +47 99050011

This information is information that Acenta Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:30 CET on May 29, 2026.

About Acenta Group AB - www.acenta.group

Acenta Group is building the global sport-tech platform for padel, connecting businesses, players, clubs and fans through world-class courts, premium products, tournaments and digital community engagement. We are more than a padel company, we are a growing international ecosystem designed to make the sport more accessible, more connected and more engaging everywhere.

Acenta Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker PADEL. Certified Adviser for Acenta Group is Mangold Fondkommission AB.