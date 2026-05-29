Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 29-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 29/05/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: ICELAND (REPUBLIC OF) 3.250% Notes due 27/05/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3388350434 -- securities Issuer Name: Inter-American Investment Corporation 4.375% Notes due 28/05/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD1,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like US45828Q2H98 -- securities Issuer Name: Albion No.8 PLC Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/07/2073; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS3368695287 -- thereof) securities Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 17/07/2073; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS3368695360 -- thereof) securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 4.250% Global Notes due 29/05/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD1,000 each) debt-like US29874QFF63 -- securities Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 01/06/2032; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess debt-like XS3326355578 -- thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 01/06/2032; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess debt-like XS3326358671 -- thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 28/05/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3295329257 -- each) derivatives Securities due 31/05/2033; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3295329331 -- each) derivatives Securities due 28/05/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3295329414 -- each) derivatives Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC Floating Rate Notes due 28/05/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and HKD1,000,000 each) debt-like XS3392848498 -- securities Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 5.88% Interest and Index Linked Redemption Notes due 29/05/2031; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in debt-like XS3333155300 -- excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS PLC 6.174% Resetting Subordinated Callable Notes due 29/07/2036; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS3386666245 -- thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 429049 EQS News ID: 2335408 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)