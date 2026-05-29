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Die nächste große Rohstoff-Sensation? Dieses Unternehmen besitzt das größte Wolfram-Portfolio der USA
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 08:00 Uhr
52 Leser
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Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB: Interim report January - March 2026

COMMENTS TO THE RESULTS

JANUARY - MARCH 2026
· Rental income amounted to SEK 12 m (12).
· Net operating income was SEK 3 m (5).
· Profit/loss from associated companies and joint ventures was SEK 0 m (-6).
· Changes in the value of investment properties was SEK 0 m (0).
· Profit/loss before tax for the period was SEK -19 m (-22).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS JANUARY - MARCH 2026
· Holmström Fastigheter has completed a partial redemption of its outstanding bonds in the amount of SEK 55 million.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER
· No significant events after the end of the quarter.

OTHER COMMENTS
· Holmström Fastigheter continues to divest assets to strengthen liquidity ahead of the bond maturity in October 2026. It should be noted that divestments of shares and/or properties conducted under time constraints may impact the Company's ability to realize full market value.

For more information, please contact:
Philip Bergsteinsson, Financial & Operations Manager
+46 (0) 8 660 94 00
info@holmstromgruppen.se

This information is information that Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-29 08:00 CEST.

About Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ)
Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) ("Holmström Fastigheter") is a public company in the property sector and a wholly owned subsidiary within Holmströmgruppen's conglomerate. The business is based on the ownership of residential properties and real estate-related shareholdings. More information is available at www.holmstromfastigheterholding.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.