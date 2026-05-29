Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB: Interim report January - March 2026

COMMENTS TO THE RESULTS

JANUARY - MARCH 2026

· Rental income amounted to SEK 12 m (12).

· Net operating income was SEK 3 m (5).

· Profit/loss from associated companies and joint ventures was SEK 0 m (-6).

· Changes in the value of investment properties was SEK 0 m (0).

· Profit/loss before tax for the period was SEK -19 m (-22).



SIGNIFICANT EVENTS JANUARY - MARCH 2026

· Holmström Fastigheter has completed a partial redemption of its outstanding bonds in the amount of SEK 55 million.



SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

· No significant events after the end of the quarter.

OTHER COMMENTS

· Holmström Fastigheter continues to divest assets to strengthen liquidity ahead of the bond maturity in October 2026. It should be noted that divestments of shares and/or properties conducted under time constraints may impact the Company's ability to realize full market value.

For more information, please contact:

Philip Bergsteinsson, Financial & Operations Manager

+46 (0) 8 660 94 00

info@holmstromgruppen.se

This information is information that Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-29 08:00 CEST.

About Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ)

Holmström Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) ("Holmström Fastigheter") is a public company in the property sector and a wholly owned subsidiary within Holmströmgruppen's conglomerate. The business is based on the ownership of residential properties and real estate-related shareholdings. More information is available at www.holmstromfastigheterholding.se