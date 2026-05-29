Lombard Odier enhances investment risk framework across the Group through expanded collaboration with Bloomberg

Group-wide deployment of a unified investment risk framework across Wealth Management, Private Banking and Asset Management

Enhanced efficiency, transparency and scalability through consistent data, controls and technology

LONDON, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg and Lombard Odier, a global wealth and asset manager headquartered in Geneva with CHF 349 billion in assets under management, are expanding their collaboration to deploy investment management risk solutions developed by Bloomberg across Lombard Odier's entities.

Following their established and successful use in Asset Management, this extension to Wealth Management and Private Banking activities supports Lombard Odier's objectives to strengthen its operational efficiency and robustness through a consistent investment risk management system.

This group-wide approach reflects Lombard Odier's strategy to progressively align its investment risk framework across business lines, geographies and asset classes, supported by consistent data, robust controls and scalable technology.

Alexandre Meyer, Managing Partner at Lombard Odier, commented: "As part of the transformation of our target operating model, we are rolling out Bloomberg-developed investment risk solutions across our Wealth Management and Private Banking activities, following their long-standing use in Asset Management. This allows us to progressively unify our investment risk management systems across the entire Lombard Odier Group. By relying on a single, consistent framework, we strengthen risk oversight, enhance efficiency and ensure a future-ready platform that supports all our investment businesses."

The integrated solutions enable Lombard Odier to support investment activities across the entire lifecycle with robust multi-asset capabilities. The adaptable and scalable design strengthens efficiency by connecting research, portfolio construction, risk oversight, compliance, execution, and operational processes in a seamless workflow. Supported by a consistent, high quality data environment, the Group is able to make more accurate and transparent decision-making, generate deeper investment insights, and scalable workflows that can be deployed consistently across the organisation.

Jose Ribas, Global Head of Buy-Side Solutions at Bloomberg, commented: "We are proud to deepen our technology integration with Lombard Odier and support their group-wide risk transformation. By combining Bloomberg AIM, PORT Enterprise, MARS and our Data Validation Service, we provide global wealth and asset managers with a scalable, integrated risk solution offering true multi-asset coverage and a modern API-first architecture that enhances transparency and streamlines operations worldwide and across business lines."

Bloomberg's Buy-Side Solutions deliver multi-asset capabilities across the full investment lifecycle. With a modular and flexible approach, Bloomberg's Buy-Side Solutions offer research management, order and execution management, portfolio and risk analytics, trade compliance and operations capabilities. Integrated with the Bloomberg Terminal service, these solutions provide consistency and quality that enable accurate and transparent decision making, informed investment analysis, and scalable workflows across the enterprise. For more information, click here.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

About Lombard Odier

Lombard Odier is a global wealth and asset manager. For 230 years and through more than 40 financial crises, the Group has aligned itself with the long-term interests of private and institutional clients. It has a strong balance sheet with a CET1 ratio of 33% and a Fitch rating of AA-, the highest possible rating for a bank of its size.

Structured as an independent partnership, Lombard Odier is solely owned by its Managing Partners. This governance model allows the Group to remain completely client-focused and innovative at the highest level in the organisation.

Lombard Odier is an investment house that provides a comprehensive offering of discretionary and advisory portfolio management, wealth services and custody. Asset management services are offered through Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM). The Group has created cutting-edge banking technology, which is also leveraged by other Swiss and European-based private banks and financial institutions.

The Group had total client assets of CHF 349 billion at 31 December 2025. Headquartered in Geneva since 1796, at end-December the Group had 28 offices in 19 jurisdictions and employed 2,910 people.

For more information: www.lombardodier.com

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