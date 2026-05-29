Janus Henderson GCC Sovereign USD Bond Core UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29
[29.05.26]
TABULA ICAV
|Janus Henderson GCC Sovereign USD Bond Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.05.26
|IE000L1I4R94
|239,782.00
|USD
|0.00
|2,780,073.82
|11.5942
|Janus Henderson GCC Sovereign USD Bond Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.05.26
|IE000LJG9WK1
|23,302.00
|GBP
|0
|234,823.71
|10.0774
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