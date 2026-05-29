DJ Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc (CEG2 LN) Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 28-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 119.4225 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 34242756 CODE: CEG2 LN ISIN: LU1437015735 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEG2 LN LEI Code: 222100S57L5RNEFPBP23 Sequence No.: 429130 EQS News ID: 2335772 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)