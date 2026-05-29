DJ Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist (TIPU LN) Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 28-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 118.2017 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4546009 CODE: TIPU LN ISIN: LU1452600270 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LN LEI Code: 549300E16EJHSDOWGC76 Sequence No.: 429144 EQS News ID: 2335800 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)