DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist (US13 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 28-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.3685 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1160891 CODE: US13 LN ISIN: LU1407887162 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US13 LN LEI Code: 549300XKJ5Q0LC822158 Sequence No.: 429113 EQS News ID: 2335738 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)