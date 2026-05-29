Camurus AB: Resolutions at the annual general meeting 2026 in Camurus

Lund, Sweden - 28 May 2026 - Camurus AB's (CAMX) annual general meeting 2026 was held today, Thursday 28 May, at The Loop in Lund.

The annual general meeting adopted the presented income statements and balance sheets as well as the remuneration report prepared by the Board and granted discharge of liability to Board members and the CEO. In addition, the following main resolutions were passed.

Election of Board members and auditor

Per Olof Wallström, Hege Hellstrøm, Jakob Lindberg, Stefan Persson, Erika Söderberg Johnsson, Fredrik Tiberg, Elisabeth Björk and Robert McQuade were re-elected as Board members. Per Olof Wallström was re-elected as chairman of the Board. The accounting company Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as auditor with Johan Rönnbäck as auditor in charge.

Fees

It was resolved that fees to the Board, including fees for work in the committees, is to be paid with SEK 4,062,500 in total. A fee of SEK 960,000 shall be paid to the chairman of the Board and SEK 410,000 to each other Board member elected by the general meeting and not employed by the company. For work in the committees, it was resolved that the chairman of the Audit Committee shall receive SEK 190,000 and that the other members of the Audit Committee shall receive SEK 80,000 each, that the chairman of the Remuneration Committee shall receive SEK 70,000 and that the other members of the Remuneration Committee shall receive SEK 32,500 each. For work in the Science and Development Committee, it was resolved that a fee of SEK 110,000 shall be paid to the chairman and SEK 80,000 to each of the other members.

Appropriation of the company's earnings

The meeting resolved in accordance with the Board's proposed appropriation of the company's earnings, entailing that no dividend should be paid and that the available funds of the parent company, KSEK 3,931,206 in total, should be carried forward.

Authorization for the Board to resolve on issue of new shares and convertibles

In accordance with the proposal from the Board, the meeting resolved to authorize the Board to resolve on issue of such number of new shares that corresponds to a maximum of 10 percent of the company's share capital at the time the authorization is exercised for the first time, and as many convertibles that corresponds to a maximum of 10 percent of the company's share capital at the time the authorization is exercised for the first time. The authorization may be exercised on one or several occasions up to the annual general meeting 2027. An issue may be made with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential right and against cash payment, by set-off or by contribution in kind.

Authorization for the Board to resolve on acquisition and transfer of the company's own shares

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorize the Board to resolve on acquisition and transfer of the company's own shares. Acquisition may take place on Nasdaq Stockholm, on one or several occasions up to the next annual general meeting, of not more than two (2) percent of the total number of shares in the company, excluding the company's holding of own shares for the purpose of securing the company's commitments under the Performance Share Plans 2024/2027, 2025/2028 and 2026/2029, and shall be carried out in compliance with the price restrictions set out in the Nasdaq Stockholm Rulebook for Issuers on the Main Market. During the same period, transfer may take place of not more than the number of shares that the company holds at the time of transfer.

Resolution on implementation of Performance Share Plan 2026/2029

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, on implementation of a Performance Share Plan as well as delivery arrangements in respect thereof by way of resolution on a directed issue of a maximum of 570,000 redeemable and convertible series C shares, authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on the repurchase of all issued series C shares and resolution on transfer of a maximum of 456,000 own common shares to the participants of the program.

The Performance Share Plan comprises all employees in the Camurus group, approximately 308 persons. The Performance Share Plan entails an opportunity, after a three-year vesting period, to receive performance shares free of charge, subject to satisfaction of certain performance conditions. The conditions are related to (a) absolute cumulative TSR increase between the AGM 2026 and AGM 2029, (b) Camurus' revenue growth, where the revenue (as reported) for the financial year 2025 is compared to the revenue (as reported) for the financial year 2028, and (c) pipeline progress during the financial years 2026-2028.

The maximum dilution effect of the program is approximately 0.9 percent of the shares and votes in the company.

For more information

Fredrik Tiberg, President & CEO

Tel. +46 (0)46 286 46 92

fredrik.tiberg@camurus.com

About Camurus

Camurus is an international, science-led biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative, long-acting medicines for improving the lives of patients with severe and chronic diseases. New drug products with best-in-class potential are conceived based on the company's proprietary FluidCrystal® technology and its extensive R&D expertise. The R&D pipeline includes products for the treatment of dependence, pain, cancer, and endocrine diseases. Camurus has operations across Europe, the US, and Australia, with headquarters in Lund, Sweden. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CAMX. For more information, visit www.camurus.com and LinkedIn.

The information was submitted for publication at 7.00 pm CEST on 28 May 2026.