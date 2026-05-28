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WKN: A1J5TM | ISIN: NO0010657505 | Ticker-Symbol: BO4
Tradegate
29.05.26 | 10:27
13,560 Euro
+0,59 % +0,080
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BORREGAARD ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORREGAARD ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,48013,52011:24
13,48013,54011:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2026 18:48 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Borregaard ASA: Alginor faces a challenging financial situation

In recent months, Alginor has seen challenges with raw material supply, delayed product development and commercialisation, and additional cost overruns in the demonstration plant investment. As of now, Alginor is not positioned to realise the potential of the demonstration plant investment.

To secure continued operations, the company has frozen the investment in the demonstration plant and decided to implement temporary layoffs. The aim is to develop a revised strategy and assess its feasibility. Going forward, the company will use its pilot plant to investigate and evaluate the potential for product development, commercialisation, and solutions for raw material supply and harvesting.

In this process, Borregaard - together with the largest shareholders - have made available a further NOK 100 million in liquidity on subordinated terms under Alginor's convertible loan frame.

Borregaard's book value of its investment in Alginor as of 31 March was NOK 292 million, of which NOK 110 million was related to the convertible loan. An impairment of Borregaard's book value is likely, and an update will be given at Borregaard's second quarter presentation on 16 July at the latest.

For more information about Alginor and the financial situation, please see?https://alginor.no/investors/reports-information/.

Contact:

Director Investor Relations, Pål Espen Ramberg, +47 959 17 333

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.