MedX Holdings, Inc.: Medx Holdings (MEDH) Announces Landmark Submission for DEA Registration Through Lazydaze ABQ LLC, Joining an Elite Group of Public Companies Pioneering Federal Medical Cannabis Access

Austin, Texas, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Medx Holdings Announces Landmark Submission for DEA Registration Through Lazydaze ABQ LLC, Joining an Elite Group of Public Companies Pioneering Federal Medical Cannabis Access

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 28, 2026 - Medx Holdings ("Medx")[ OTC TICKER SYMBOL- MEDH] (soon to be Dazed Inc., pending ticker symbol DAZE) a dynamic and rapidly expanding multi-state cannabis operator, is thrilled to announce that it has officially submitted applications to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration ("DEA") seeking federal registration for state-licensed medical marijuana operations. The application was submitted under the Company's wholly owned entity, Lazydaze ABQ LLC, and capitalizes on the new federal framework established following the historic rescheduling of medical marijuana to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act.

This landmark submission positions MedX Holdings among a highly exclusive, select handful of publicly traded cannabis companies to pursue and secure this pivotal federal designation.

- This is an incredibly exciting and transformative milestone for Medx Holdings, our shareholders, and most importantly, our clientele," said Hans Enriquez, Chief Executive Officer of Medx Holdings. "By seeking federal DEA registration, we are not just expanding our physical footprint, we are elevating our entire operational model. Medx is proud to be part of an elite vanguard of public companies embracing this national framework. This designation allows us to seamlessly integrate premium, regulated medical cannabis products into our existing, highly successful recreational cannabis lounges, giving our customers the comprehensive access they deserve."

Following the reclassification of state-produced medical marijuana to Schedule III, the DEA introduced a streamlined, 60-day expedited filing window for qualified state-licensed operators. By leveraging Lazydaze ABQ LLC's existing state licenses, Medx has strategically positioned itself to secure federal registration for the manufacture, distribution, and dispensing of Schedule III medical cannabis products.

For Medx Holdings, this application represents a massive catalyst for growth. As the Company continues its aggressive footprint expansion across key markets, the addition of DEA-sanctioned medical operations will allow Medx to capture significant new market share, serving a broader demographic of patients who rely on stringent medical oversight, while continuing to delight its robust recreational customer base.

"Our vision has always been to lead the industry in both innovation and compliance," added Hans Enriquez/CEO at Medx Holdings. "Integrating DEA-registered medical products alongside our top-tier recreational offerings creates a dual-revenue powerhouse and a truly unparalleled retail experience. We are energized by the incredible momentum this brings to Medx Holdings and look forward to setting the gold standard for what a modern, federally compliant cannabis operator can achieve.

About Medx Holdings

Medx Holdings is a premier, vertically integrated cannabis company dedicated to redefining the modern cannabis experience. Known for its dynamic recreational offerings and rapidly expanding retail footprint, Medx is committed to providing high-quality, innovative products to consumers and patients alike. Operating through its esteemed subsidiaries, including Lazydaze ABQ LLC, Medx focuses on strategic growth, operational excellence, and maximizing shareholder value in the evolving U.S. cannabis landscape. For more information, please visit [www.medxholdings] or[lazydazefranchise.com] follow us on [X @medxholdings]

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words, "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's DEA registration application, the anticipated benefits of federal registration, the expansion of the Company's product offerings and physical footprint, and the potential future legalization or regulation of cannabis under U.S. federal law. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information or statements other than as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Medx Holdings Investor Relations & Media

Contact Information:

MedX Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations

Raji Bhakta

raji@dazedinc.com

Phone: 737-777-0420



