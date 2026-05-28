Old National Bancorp: Shane Print Joins Old National as President of Commercial & Industrial Banking

CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) - Old National Bank, a wholly-owned banking subsidiary of Old National Bancorp ("Old National"), has named Shane Print President of Commercial & Industrial ("C&I") Banking, where he will lead the company's C&I Banking business and help accelerate growth across the organization.

Print brings nearly 25 years of financial services experience, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Market Executive for a major U.S. bank in Chicago where he led commercial banking activities across multiple markets.

"We are excited for Shane to drive innovation, client engagement, and growth through his deep financial services experience," said Old National Commercial Banking President Chris Doyle. "His leadership will help us further strengthen and expand our Commercial Banking business capabilities across C&I, Agribusiness and SBA lending."

Print's background spans retail, small business, healthcare, commercial, and corporate banking across the Midwest and Southeast, with experience building high-performing teams, fueling growth and innovation, and advancing strategic priorities across complex, multi-state markets.

He is also highly engaged in the Chicago business community where he presently serves as Chairman of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago & Northern Illinois and is a member of the Board of Governors for The Metropolitan Club. He previously served on the Board of Directors for the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce and was a member of the Executives' Club of Chicago. Over his career, he has contributed to numerous civic and philanthropic organizations and has been recognized with the Gallup Great Workplace Award for Leadership Excellence.

He will office out of Old National's Chicago Triangle location and will report to Doyle.

Print succeeds current C&I Banking President Kevin Anderson, who will retire at the end of the year following a 43-year banking career.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the fifth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $73 billion of assets and $39 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2025, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

Investor Relations:

Lynell Durchholz

(812) 464-1366

lynell.durchholz@oldnational.com

Media Relations:

Rick Vach

(904) 535-9489

rick.vach@oldnational.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5667a9f-aff5-45d4-82e9-af53b3551da6

Shane Print of Old National Bank

Shane Print of Old National Bank