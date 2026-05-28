HealthEquity, Inc.: HealthEquity Reports First Quarter Ended April 30, 2026 Financial Results; Raises Guidance

Increases Repurchase Program by $1.0 Billion

Highlights of the first quarter include:

Net income increased 29% to $69.4 million , and net income margin increased to 20% from 16% last year.

to , and net income margin increased to from last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% to $164.5 million , and Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 46% from 42% last year.

to , and Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to from last year. Revenue increased 7% to $354.6 million

to Net income per diluted share rose 34% to $0.82 from $0.61 one year ago, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share increased 28% to $1.24

to from one year ago, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share increased to Total HSA Assets grew 19% to $37.1 billion

to Returned $123.0 million to shareholders through stock repurchases.





DRAPER, Utah, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the largest independent health savings account ("HSA") custodian by account volume and a leader in consumer-directed benefits ("CDBs"), today announced financial results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2026.

"HealthEquity delivered strong first-quarter results, with Adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 46% and a raised fiscal 2027 outlook," said Scott Cutler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. "These results demonstrate that our flywheel is compounding through account and asset growth, deeper member engagement, technology-enabled efficiency, and increasing operating leverage. As healthcare affordability structurally shifts more responsibility to consumers, demand for trusted healthcare financial solutions continues to expand. Our authorization of an additional $1 billion under our share repurchase program reflects our confidence in the durability and long-term cash-generating power of our model."

HealthEquity's growth model is built on two reinforcing drivers: growth in member accounts and their HSA Assets over time and expansion in the lifetime value of each member relationship as engagement and activity increase. As accounts mature, these dynamics can compound, supporting durable growth and margin expansion while reducing reliance on short-term employment trends and new account additions in any single period.

First quarter financial results

Revenue for the first quarter ended April 30, 2026 was $354.6 million, an increase of 7% compared to $330.8 million for the first quarter ended April 30, 2025. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $122.9 million, custodial revenue of $174.3 million, and interchange revenue of $57.4 million.

Net income was $69.4 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended April 30, 2026, compared to $53.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended April 30, 2025. Net income margin was 20% for the first quarter ended April 30, 2026, compared to 16% for the first quarter ended April 30, 2025.

Non-GAAP net income was $105.1 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended April 30, 2026, compared to $85.8 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended April 30, 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was $164.5 million for the first quarter ended April 30, 2026, an increase of 17% compared to the first quarter ended April 30, 2025. Adjusted EBITDA was 46% of revenue, compared to 42% for the first quarter ended April 30, 2025.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of April 30, 2026 were 10.6 million, an increase of 8% year over year, including 909,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 18% year over year. Total Accounts as of April 30, 2026 were 17.8 million, including 7.2 million complementary CDBs.

Total HSA Assets as of April 30, 2026 were $37.1 billion, an increase of 19% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $17.5 billion of HSA cash and $19.6 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $1.0 billion as of April 30, 2026.

Stock repurchase program

The Company repurchased 1.5 million shares of its common stock for $123.0 million during the first quarter ended April 30, 2026. In May 2026, the Company's board of directors authorized an additional $1.0 billion of common stock repurchases under the program.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2027, management expects revenues of $1.410 billion to $1.420 billion. Its outlook for net income is between $242 million and $248 million, resulting in net income of $2.88 to $2.95 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $392 million and $398 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $4.66 to $4.73 (based on an estimated 84 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $625 million to $633 million.

See "Non-GAAP financial information" below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Conference call

HealthEquity management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 28, 2026 to discuss the fiscal 2027 first quarter financial results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-630-1956, or 1-412-317-1837 for international callers, and referencing conference ID "HealthEquity." A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.healthequity.com.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.





Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP financial measures, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for more than 17 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "may," "believes," "intends," "seeks," "aims," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "expects," "should," "assumes," "continues," "could," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

our ability to adequately place and safeguard our custodial assets, or the failure of any of our depository or insurance company partners;

our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;

our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged HSAs and other CDBs;

the impact of fraudulent account activity involving our member accounts or our third-party service providers on our reputation and financial results;

our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;

the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;

our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;

potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;

the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;

our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;

our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;

our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology platforms and communications systems; and

our reliance on our management team and key team members.





For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026 and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Richard Putnam

801-727-1000

rputnam@healthequity.com

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated balance sheets (in thousands, except par value) April 30, 2026

January 31, 2026

(unaudited)

Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents - 265,369 - 318,927 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $953 and $924 as of April 30, 2026 and January 31, 2026, respectively 122,003 123,696 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 79,156 69,658 Total current assets 466,528 512,281 Property and equipment, net 3,800 3,177 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,578 36,310 Intangible assets, net 1,073,045 1,097,172 Goodwill 1,648,145 1,648,145 Other assets 80,090 83,247 Total assets - 3,306,186 - 3,380,332 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable - 14,219 - 12,159 Accrued compensation 26,664 60,392 Accrued liabilities 84,941 74,388 Operating lease liabilities 9,916 9,911 Total current liabilities 135,740 156,850 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 942,656 957,379 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 32,110 34,190 Other long-term liabilities 52,932 31,007 Deferred tax liability 95,353 93,710 Total long-term liabilities 1,123,051 1,116,286 Total liabilities 1,258,791 1,273,136 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2026 and January 31, 2026, respectively - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 83,927 and 85,007 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2026 and January 31, 2026, respectively 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 1,901,935 1,916,989 Accumulated earnings 177,204 195,906 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,752 - (5,707 - Total stockholders' equity 2,047,395 2,107,196 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 3,306,186 - 3,380,332

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of operations (unaudited)

Three months ended April 30,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 Revenue Service revenue - 122,932 - 119,784 Custodial revenue 174,334 156,455 Interchange revenue 57,375 54,605 Total revenue 354,641 330,844 Cost of revenue Service costs 78,326 88,005 Custodial costs 11,655 10,747 Interchange costs 8,348 7,781 Total cost of revenue 98,329 106,533 Gross profit 256,312 224,311 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 26,833 25,984 Technology and development 67,767 61,436 General and administrative 31,131 25,536 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 26,515 27,002 Merger integration 1,113 1,275 Total operating expenses 153,359 141,233 Income from operations 102,953 83,078 Other expense Interest expense (12,588 - (14,858 - Other income, net 2,048 2,733 Total other expense (10,540 - (12,125 - Income before income taxes 92,413 70,953 Income tax provision 22,995 17,038 Net income - 69,418 - 53,915 Net income per share: Basic - 0.82 - 0.62 Diluted - 0.82 - 0.61 Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 84,413 86,655 Diluted 85,006 88,415

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (unaudited)

Three months ended April 30,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 Net income - 69,418 - 53,915 Other comprehensive loss Cash flow hedges Net unrealized losses (25,897 - - Reclassification of net gains included in net income (148 - - Net change, net of income tax benefit of $8,463 for the three months ended April 30, 2026 (26,045 - - Total other comprehensive loss (26,045 - - Comprehensive income - 43,373 - 53,915

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

Three months ended April 30,

(in thousands) 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income - 69,418 - 53,915 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 38,214 38,741 Stock-based compensation 19,406 14,336 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 277 265 Amortization of gains on derivatives (196 - - Deferred taxes 10,106 1,324 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 1,693 1,750 Prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets (11,690 - (5,702 - Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,732 1,649 Accrued compensation (31,242 - (42,210 - Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities (873 - 3,422 Operating lease liabilities, non-current (2,080 - (1,968 - Other long-term liabilities 2,761 (784 - Net cash provided by operating activities 97,526 64,738 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (15,930 - (16,057 - Purchases of property and equipment (362 - (86 - Settlement of derivatives, net 2,388 - Net cash used in investing activities (13,904 - (16,143 - Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (123,314 - (59,065 - Principal payments on long-term debt (15,000 - - Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net 716 1,451 Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 418 965 Net cash used in financing activities (137,180 - (56,649 - Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (53,558 - (8,054 - Beginning cash and cash equivalents 318,927 295,948 Ending cash and cash equivalents - 265,369 - 287,894

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)

Three months ended April 30,

(in thousands) 2026 2025 Supplemental cash flow data: Interest expense paid in cash - 18,512 - 20,809 Income tax refunds, net (451 - (46 - Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation 2,001 2,774 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities 765 546 Repurchases of common stock included in accrued liabilities 2,858 2,000

Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited) Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income is as follows: Three months ended April 30, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Cost of revenue - 2,787 - 3,387 Sales and marketing 4,524 4,870 Technology and development 3,953 5,920 General and administrative 8,142 159 Total stock-based compensation expense - 19,406 - 14,336

Total Accounts (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages) April 30, 2026 April 30, 2025 % Change January 31, 2026 HSAs 10,635 9,886 8 - 10,570 New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date 172 150 15 - 553 New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date 172 150 15 - 1,040 New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date - - - - HSAs with investments 909 770 18 - 832 CDBs 7,150 7,174 0 - 7,221 Total Accounts 17,785 17,060 4 - 17,791 Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date 17,834 17,122 4 - 17,462 Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date 17,834 17,122 4 - 17,220 * Not meaningful

HSA Assets (unaudited) (in millions, except percentages) April 30, 2026 April 30, 2025 % Change January 31, 2026 HSA cash - 17,494 - 17,066 3 - - 17,982 HSA investments 19,613 14,205 38 - 18,482 Total HSA Assets 37,107 31,271 19 - 36,464 Average daily HSA cash - Quarter-to-date 17,706 17,281 2 - 17,090 Average daily HSA cash - Year-to-date 17,706 17,281 2 - 17,082

HSA cash maturity schedule

The following table summarizes the amount of HSA cash held by our depository partners and insurance company partners that is expected to reprice by fiscal year and the respective average annualized yield currently earned on that HSA cash as of April 30, 2026:

Year ending January 31, (in billions, except percentages) HSA cash expected to reprice Average annualized yield Remainder of 2027 - 3.2 1.8 - 2028 2.4 3.9 - 2029 1.7 3.5 - 2030 2.0 4.3 - Thereafter 7.2 4.0 - Total (1) - 16.5 3.6 - (1) Excludes $1.0 billion of HSA cash held in floating-rate contracts as of April 30, 2026.

Client-held funds (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) April 30, 2026 April 30, 2025 % Change January 31, 2026 Client-held funds - 1,013 - 925 10 - - 1,090 Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date 1,036 902 15 - 879 Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date 1,036 902 15 - 864

Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) Three months ended April 30,

(in thousands) 2026 2025 Net income - 69,418 - 53,915 Interest income (1,887 - (2,733 - Interest expense 12,588 14,858 Income tax provision 22,995 17,038 Depreciation and amortization 11,699 11,739 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 26,515 27,002 Stock-based compensation expense 19,406 14,336 Merger integration expenses 1,113 1,275 Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 2,116 1,926 Costs associated with unused office space 686 852 Other (161 - - Adjusted EBITDA - 164,488 - 140,208

Net income and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue (unaudited) Three months ended April 30,

(in thousands, except percentages) 2026 2025 $ Change % Change Net income - 69,418 - 53,915 - 15,503 29 - As a percentage of revenue 20 - 16 - Adjusted EBITDA - 164,488 - 140,208 - 24,280 17 - As a percentage of revenue 46 - 42 -

Reconciliation of net income outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited) Outlook for the year ending (in millions) January 31, 2027 Net income $242 - 248 Interest income (6 - Interest expense 50 Income tax provision 81 - 83 Depreciation and amortization 50 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 104 Stock-based compensation expense 87 Merger integration expenses 6 Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 9 Costs associated with unused office space 3 Adjusted EBITDA $625 - 633 Note: Values presented may not calculate due to rounding.

Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)

Three months ended April 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 Net income - 69,418 - 53,915 Income tax provision 22,995 17,038 Income before income taxes - GAAP 92,413 70,953 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 26,515 27,002 Stock-based compensation expense 19,406 14,336 Merger integration expenses 1,113 1,275 Costs associated with unused office space 686 852 Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP 47,720 43,465 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 140,133 114,418 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 35,034 28,604 Non-GAAP net income 105,099 85,814 Diluted weighted-average shares 85,006 88,415 GAAP net income per diluted share - 0.82 - 0.61 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share - 1.24 - 0.97

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company's longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

Reconciliation of net income outlook to non-GAAP net income outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending (in millions, except per share data) January 31, 2027 Net income $242 - 248 Income tax provision 81 - 83 Income before income taxes - GAAP 322 - 330 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 104 Stock-based compensation expense 87 Merger integration expenses 6 Costs associated with unused office space 3 Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP 200 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 522 - 530 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 131 - 133 Non-GAAP net income $392 - 398 Diluted weighted-average shares 84 GAAP net income per diluted share $2.88 - 2.95 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $4.66 - 4.73 Note: Values presented may not calculate due to rounding.

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company's longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.