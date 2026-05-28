Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächste große Rohstoff-Sensation? Dieses Unternehmen besitzt das größte Wolfram-Portfolio der USA
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14WBB | ISIN: CA0115321089 | Ticker-Symbol: 1AL
Tradegate
29.05.26 | 11:23
33,710 Euro
-0,59 % -0,200
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
DAXglobal Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
ALAMOS GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALAMOS GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,71033,98011:26
33,71033,98011:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2026 23:06 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alamos Gold Inc.: Alamos Gold Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") today reported a summary of the voting results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").

Results of the Meeting

The Company is reporting the voting results of its Meeting held virtually on Thursday, May 28, 2026. The summary of the results are as follows:

Total Shares Voted: 329,215,496
Total Shares Issued and Outstanding: 419,965,411
Total Percentage of Shares Voted: 78.39%
  1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in Alamos' management proxy circular dated April 10, 2026 was elected as a director as set forth in the table below:

Name of NomineeVote For- Withheld Vote-
J. Robert S. Prichard297,714,20698.534,444,5831.47
Alexander Christopher301,307,21799.72851,5710.28
Elaine Ellingham300,700,52299.521,458,2660.48
David Fleck294,304,67997.407,854,1092.60
Serafino Tony Giardini301,177,40099.68981,3880.32
Claire Kennedy295,592,95497.836,565,8352.17
Chana Martineau301,146,28499.661,012,5040.34
John A. McCluskey301,689,29099.84469,4980.16
Richard McCreary301,317,96599.72840,8230.28
Monique Mercier293,275,00197.068,883,7872.94
Shaun Usmar301,231,01799.69927,7710.31
  1. Re-Appointment and Compensation of Auditors

KPMG LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.

Vote For- Withheld Vote-
KPMG LLP297,309,28190.3131,906,2139.69
  1. Approval of Approach to Executive Compensation

The non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company's approach to Executive Compensation was passed.

Vote For- Vote Against-
Executive Compensation287,644,41995.2014,514,3664.80

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects including the IGD Expansion, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Scott K. Parsons
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(416) 368-9932 x 5439
Khalid Elhaj
Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations
(416) 368-9932 x 5427
ir@alamosgold.com

Cautionary Note

The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.