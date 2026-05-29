Sinovoltaics, a Hong Kong-headquartered technical compliance and quality assurance provider, has released its latest quarterly PV Module Manufacturer Ranking Report, tracking the Altmann-Z scores for 64 manufacturers from September 2022 to December 2025. "The sector is still working through one of the worst periods of oversupply and falling prices in its history," Sinovoltaics CEO, Dricus de Rooij, told pv magazine. "Against that backdrop, a rise from twelve to fourteen manufacturers in the Safe Zone is a real sign that the strongest players are adapting. First Solar is a good example. Staying ...

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