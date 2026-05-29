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PR Newswire
29.05.2026 10:06 Uhr
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United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.: UPMC Italy and United Imaging Healthcare bring Europe's first CE-marked uRT-linac 506c to Italy

STOCKHOLM, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center) the US-based healthcare provider with operations in Ireland, Italy and Croatia, and United Imaging Healthcare Europe today announced a partnership to bring the CE-Marked uRT-linac 506c to Italy, marking the first installation of its kind in Europe and bringing next generation personalized radiotherapy to patients in Italy. This collaboration is possible thanks to the longstanding partnership with Fora, a leading provider of outsourced diagnostic and therapy services with over 50 years of presence on the global market.

The CE-Marked uRT-linac 506c system from United Imaging features a diagnostic-quality CT scanner integrated with the linear accelerator on a single platform, enabling a streamlined workflow from CT image guidance to treatment delivery. A key feature of the uRT-linac 506c is the acquisition of high-definition diagnostic CT images immediately prior to each treatment fraction. This allows clinicians to visualize anatomical and tumor changes and perform online adaptive treatment planning to support personalized radiotherapy, shortening the time of the whole workflow.

In addition, the system's capabilities, enabled by native AI, support the entire workflow, including automated contouring of organs-at-risk and target volumes, automated treatment planning and, delivery.

"This is a very important agreement to grow together, UPMC ITALY its a very important clinical centre and UIH can bring the right technology needed to change the life of our patients. For me, the uRT-linac 506c is an instrument to deliver my work, and I use only the best instruments. United Imaging brings products that ensure every patient can have the best solution for their care." - Dr. PierCarlo Gentile, Medical Director, Medical Director, UPMC ITALY

"We are proud to partner with UPMC, one of Italy's most respected healthcare providers globally, in a collaboration that reflects our shared commitment to making advanced healthcare accessible to all, through our most innovative solutions. Together, we are bringing the uRT-linac 506c to Europe, expanding access to next-generation precision radiotherapy and supporting better outcomes for cancer patient across the region."

- Prof. Chen, CEO, United Imaging Healthcare Europe

This partnership brings together United Imaging Healthcare unique radiotherapy technologies with the clinical excellence of one of Italy's leading hospitals. The synergy between United Imaging Healthcare industry expertise and their world-class patient care will accelerate breakthrough solutions, and ultimately bring better care to patients across Italy and beyond.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/upmc-italy-and-united-imaging-healthcare-bring-europes-first-ce-marked-urt-linac-506c-to-italy-302785482.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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