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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 08:48 Uhr
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Liven AS - Acquisition of a new development property in Berlin, Germany

Liven AS group's (Liven) wholly owned subsidiary Liven P19 GmbH has entered into a notarised agreement to acquire a property in Germany, in the Steglitz district of Berlin, at Plantagenstraße 19.

The monetary value of the transaction is EUR 1.7 million, while the estimated total investment volume of the project exceeds EUR 11 million. Although completion of the property acquisition is subject to the fulfilment of contractual preconditions by the seller and is expected to take place during the current year, Liven will immediately obtain the rights to begin planning and preparing the development of the building.

The current vacant building is planned to be replaced by a five-storey residential building facing the street and a three-storey courtyard building. In total, more than 20 new homes are planned, with a planned sellable area exceeding 1,600 m². Demolition of the existing building and the start of construction works for the new buildings are planned for 2027, with completion of the buildings expected by the end of 2028.

The planned functional, energy-efficient homes located in a quiet area, with a secure inner courtyard and compliant with the KfW40 standard and Liven's green financing terms, are primarily aimed at local families with children and homebuyers moving from larger private houses to more convenient apartments.

"The acquisition of the Plantagenstraße 19 property is Liven's first step following the recently completed share issue and Liven's second step in the Berlin market. Carrying out a new development of a similar scale to our first pilot project, the Wohngarten development to be completed in 2027, enables us to apply what we have learned so far, execute the project in line with Liven's usual profitability target, and support the achievement of Liven's target of return on equity exceeding 20%," commented Andero Laur, Chairman of the Management Board of Liven. "Following the investment, the Berlin market will still account for only a marginal share of Liven's development portfolio, and the project will not have a significant impact on the group's financial results for 2026 and 2027. At the same time, the project will support Liven's results in 2028 and 2029, help increase the share of foreign markets, and enable the recently raised capital to be put to efficient use."

Joonas Joost
CFO, Liven AS
E-mail: joonas.joost@liven.ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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