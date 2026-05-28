EPLUS INC.: ePlus Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Double Digit Growth Year Over Year Across Key Metrics

Including Net Sales, Gross Profit and Earnings Per Share

~ Initiates Fiscal 2027 Guidance and Announces Increased Common Stock Dividend of $0.27 Per Share ~

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

Net sales increased 20.6% to $576.2 million; services revenues increased 4.9% to $110.0 million.

Gross billings increased 11.7% to $881.0 million.

Gross profit increased 11.6% to $141.6 million.

Gross margin was 24.6%, compared to 26.5% for last fiscal year's fourth quarter.

Net earnings from continuing operations increased 51.7% to $20.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 40.2% to $40.1 million.

Net earnings from continuing operations per common share- diluted increased 52.9% to $0.78. Non-GAAP: net earnings from continuing operations per common share - diluted increased 44.9% to $1.00.

Fiscal Year 2026

Net sales increased 22.1% to $2,442.5 million; services revenues increased 15.6% to $462.9 million.

Gross billings increased 17.0% to $3,838.5 million.

Gross profit increased 20.3% to $616.1 million.

Gross margin was 25.2%, compared with 25.6% for fiscal year 2025.

Net earnings from continuing operations increased 62.4% to $124.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 49.5% to $204.8 million.

Net earnings from continuing operations per common share - diluted increased 64.1% to $4.71. Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted increased 52.7% to $5.39.

HERNDON, Va., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS), a leading provider of technology solutions, today announced financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, or the fourth quarter of its 2026 fiscal year.

Management Comment

"In the fourth quarter, we achieved double digit growth across both net sales and gross billings, demonstrating expanding market share, and underscoring the durability and resilience of our business, " said Mark Marron, president and CEO of ePlus. "We had a very strong fiscal 2026 signaling strong execution from our team. We saw revenue grow 22% to $2.4 billion and gross billings expand to $3.8 billion, an increase of 17% while generating adjusted EBITDA of $205 million, an increase of 50%, delivering meaningful operating leverage for the year. With a healthy balance sheet, including cash of $411 million, we continued to enhance shareholder value through a share repurchase plan and are increasing our quarterly dividend by 8% to $0.27 per common share.

"ePlus' services-led strategy, especially as it relates to the leveraging of our AI consulting services capabilities, makes us nimble enough to capture emerging opportunities and large enough to scale solutions for large enterprises, enabling us to help our customers in a rapidly evolving IT environment. We believe we are well positioned to capture market opportunity and scale growth over the long term," Mr. Marron concluded.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

On June 30, 2025, we completed the sale of our domestic financing business. Consequently, alongside the results of our continuing operations, we are retrospectively presenting the results of our domestic financing business as discontinued operations, for all prior periods.

For the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, as compared to the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025:

Net sales increased 20.6% to $576.2 million, from $477.9 million due to higher product sales and higher service revenue. Gross billings increased 11.7% to $881.0 million from $789.0 million.

Product segment sales increased 25.0% to $466.1 million from $373.0 million due to increases in revenue from networking, cloud, security, and collaboration products. Product segment gross margin was 22.2%, down from 24.7% last year due to a shift in product mix along with a decrease in the proportion of sales recorded on a net basis.

Professional services segment revenues increased 1.6% year over year to $61.3 million from $60.4 million, primarily due to increases in project services revenue, offset by decreases in consulting and staff augmentation revenues. Gross margin increased to 38.3% from 35.9% during the same period last year due to a shift in mix.

Managed services segment revenue increased 9.3% to $48.7 million primarily due to additional revenue from cloud services. Gross profit from our managed services segment increased 14.3% from last year due to the increase in revenue and an increase in gross margin to 30.5% from 29.1% in the prior year quarter.

Gross profit increased 11.6% to $141.6 million, from $126.9 million, due to increases in all three segments. Gross margin was 24.6%, compared with 26.5% in the prior year quarter, due to lower gross margin from our product segment.

Operating expenses were $110.7 million, up 2.4% from $108.1 million last year, primarily due to an increase in variable compensation and share-based compensation.

Operating income increased 64.7% to $30.9 million. Other income (expense), net was an expense of $0.6 million compared to income of $1.0 million last year as this year's quarter included a charge of $3.0 million relating to the disposition of our financing business offset by interest income of $2.4 million. Earnings from continuing operations before taxes increased 53.6% to $30.3 million.

Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 32.2%, which was higher than the prior year quarter of 31.4% due to higher state income taxes and non-deductible expenses.

Net earnings from continuing operations increased 51.7% to $20.5 million from $13.5 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 40.2% to $40.1 million from $28.6 million in the prior year quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations per common share-diluted was $0.78, compared with $0.51 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP net earnings per common share from continuing operations was $1.00, compared with $0.69 in the prior year quarter.

Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations for the three months ending March 31, 2026, was ($0.4) million, as compared to $3.9 million for the same three-month period in the prior year. Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations per common share-diluted was ($0.02), compared with $0.15 in the prior year quarter.

Fiscal Year 2026 Results

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, as compared to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025:

Net sales increased 22.1% to $2,442.5 million, from $2,000.2 million due to higher product sales and higher services revenue. Gross billings increased 17.0% to $3,838.5 million from $3,280.4 million.

Product segment sales increased 23.8% to $1,979.3 million from $1,599.4 million due to increases in revenue from cloud, networking, and security products, offset by a decline in collaboration products. Product segment gross margin was 22.9%, down from 23.1% last year due to a shift in mix.

Professional services segment revenues increased 19.4% year over year to $273.4 million from $229.0 million, primarily due to the acquisition of Bailiwick Services, LLC, on August 19, 2024. Professional services gross margin declined to 38.7% from 39.5% last year due to the addition of Bailiwick Services, LLC, which has services margins that are generally lower than our legacy professional services.

Managed services segment revenue increased 10.6% to $189.4 million, primarily due to additional sales of cloud services and enhanced maintenance support. Gross profit from the managed services segment increased 10.1% from last year due to the increase in revenue, offset by a slight decline in gross margin to 29.8% from 29.9% in the prior year.

Gross profit increased 20.3% to $616.1 million, from $512.1 million, due to increases from all segments. Gross margin was 25.2%, compared with last year's 25.6%, due to lower gross margin from our product segment as a result of a shift in mix.

Operating expenses were $449.9 million, up 9.1% from $412.4 million last year, primarily due to increases in variable compensation commensurate with the increase in our gross profit, as well as additional fringe benefits and general and administrative costs.

Operating income increased 66.7% to $166.1 million. Other income was $7.3 million compared to $6.4 million last year, as higher interest income was offset by adjustments to the fair value of a contingent consideration receivable. Earnings from continuing operations before taxes increased 63.4% to $173.4 million.

Our effective tax rate for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, was 28.4%, higher than the prior fiscal year of 28.0%, due to higher state income taxes and non-deductible expenses.

Net earnings from continuing operations increased 62.4% to $124.1 million from $76.4 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 49.5% to $204.8 million from $137.0 million in the prior year period. Net earnings from continuing operations per common share-diluted was $4.71, compared with $2.87 in the prior year. Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations per common share-diluted was $5.39, compared with $3.53 in the prior year.

Net earnings from discontinued operations for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, were $8.5 million, a decrease of $19.6 million, as compared to $28.1 million in the prior year. The decrease was due to the sale of our domestic financing business on June 30, 2025. Net earnings from discontinued operations per common share-diluted was $0.32, compared with $1.06 in the prior year.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $410.8 million, up from $389.4 million last year, as proceeds from the sale of our domestic financing business were offset by working capital needs. Inventory increased 66.8% to $200.9 million as of March 31, 2026 compared with $120.4 million as of March 31, 2025 due to an increase in projects in process. Accounts receivable-trade, net increased 31.4% to $667.8 million as of March 31, 2026 from $508.3 million as of March 31, 2025. Total stockholders' equity was $1,069.0 million as of March 31, 2026, compared with $970.7 million as of March 31, 2025. Total shares outstanding were 26.3 million and 26.5 million on March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Fiscal Year Guidance

ePlus is initiating fiscal year 2027 guidance for percentage growth over the prior fiscal year of mid-single digits for net sales, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA.

This guidance does not factor in recessionary conditions, or other unexpected developments. ePlus cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort, the ultimate outcome of unusual gains and losses, the occurrence of matters creating GAAP tax impacts, fluctuations in interest expense or interest income and share-based compensation, and acquisition- or disposition-related expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to ePlus' results computed in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, ePlus is unable to provide a reconciliation of GAAP net earnings to adjusted EBITDA for the full fiscal year 2027 forecast.

Summary and Outlook

"As we look ahead to fiscal 2027, we are operating from a position of strength with solid industry fundamentals that support growth for the coming year. Our long-term strategy includes expanding and enhancing our solutions, services and footprint, and deepening our customer relationships all while delivering solid financial performance. We have a strong financial position and healthy liquidity, enabling a disciplined capital allocation approach that fuels long-term growth organically and with M&A opportunities. We remain committed to enhancing shareholder returns over time," concluded Mr. Marron.

ePlus Announces Quarterly Dividend

ePlus announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share which will be paid on June 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 17, 2026.

Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions

In the fourth quarter of its 2026 fiscal year:

ePlus appointed Mike Portegello to its Board of Directors

ePlus Technology subsidiary Bailiwick was selected for the prestigious National Retail Federation Innovators Showcase for digital lock technology

ePlus Vice President, Dori White, was named Solution Provider Marketing Executive of the Year in CRN's 2025 Women of the Year Awards

ePlus Launches Private AI Infrastructure Managed Service

Conference Call Information

ePlus will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on May 28, 2026:

Date: May 28, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Audio Webcast (Live & Replay): https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/661235710



Live Call: (888) 596-4144 (toll-free/domestic)

(646) 968-2525 (international)



Archived Call: (800) 770-2030 (toll-free/domestic)

(609) 800-9909 (international)



Conference ID: 8293082# (live call and replay)

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call through June 4, 2026.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking, and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and approximately 2,150 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] . Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus® and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements," including, among other things, statements regarding the future financial performance of ePlus. Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, financial losses resulting from national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy including changes in interest rates, tariffs, inflation, export requirements applicable to products we sell, sanctions and exposure to foreign currency rate changes; supply chain issues, including a shortage of information technology ("IT") component parts and products, and our vendors' rapid and unpredictable price fluctuations relating thereto, or a customer's or vendor's cancellation of orders such as for, but not limited to, memory chips, which may increase our and the customer's costs, decrease gross profit, cause a delay in fulfilling or inability to fulfill customer orders, increase our need for working capital, delay the completion of professional services, or require the purchase of IT products or services needed to support our internal infrastructure or operations, resulting in an adverse impact on our financial results; significant adverse changes in our relationship with one or more of our larger customer accounts or vendors, including decreased account profitability, reductions in contracted services, or a loss of such relationships; risks relating to artificial intelligence ("AI"), including the use or capabilities of AI and emerging laws, rules and regulations related to AI; our ability to manage a diverse product set of solutions, including AI products and services, in highly competitive markets with a number of key vendors; changes in the IT industry and/or rapid changes in product offerings, including the proliferation of the cloud, infrastructure as a service ("IaaS"), software as a service ("SaaS"), platform as a service ("PaaS"), and AI which may affect our financial results; our ability to remain secure during a cybersecurity attack or other IT outage, including disruptions in our, our vendors or a third party's IT systems and data and audio communication networks; a material decrease in the credit quality of our customer base, or a material increase in our credit losses; increases to our costs including wages and our ability to increase our prices to our customers as a result, or negative financial impacts due to the pricing arrangements we have with our customers; reliance on third parties to perform some of our service obligations to our customers, and the reliance on a small number of key vendors in our supply chain with whom we do not have long-term supply agreements, guaranteed price agreements, or assurance of stock availability; the possibility of a reduction of vendor incentives provided to us; our inability to identify merger and acquisition candidates, perform sufficient due diligence prior to completing mergers and acquisitions, successfully complete merger and acquisition transactions (including on favorable terms), successfully integrate a completed merger and/or acquisition, identify an opportunity for, or successfully complete a business disposition, or achieve the operational and financial results we anticipate after a disposition (such as from completing the sale of our domestic financing business); our ability to secure our own and our customers' electronic and other confidential information, while maintaining compliance with evolving data privacy and cybersecurity laws and regulations and appropriately providing required notice and disclosure of cybersecurity incidents when and if necessary; our dependence on key personnel to maintain certain customer relationships, and our ability to hire, train, and retain sufficient qualified personnel by recruiting and retaining highly skilled, competent personnel with needed vendor certifications; inadequate design or maintenance of our IT platforms for internal use or solutions we offer to our customers or our inability to effectively and timely capitalize on the opportunities made available by the adoption of AI and not having adequate or competent IT personnel to support our business; cybersecurity attacks that have occurred while employees work remotely and our ability to adequately train our personnel to prevent a cyber event; our ability to raise capital, maintain or increase, as needed, our lines of credit with vendors or our floor plan facility, or the effect of those matters on our common stock price; our ability to predictably meet expectations of the investor and analyst community, including relative to our financial performance guidance that we provide, including based on the continuation of dividends and share repurchases; our ability to implement comprehensive plans for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration, and other key strategies following mergers and acquisitions; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The declaration and payment of future dividends are subject to the sole discretion of our Board of Directors.

All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable U.S. securities law.

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands, except per share amounts)

























March 31, 2026



March 31, 2025 ASSETS





















Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 410,769

$ 389,375 Accounts receivable-trade, net

667,831



508,272 Accounts receivable-other, net

38,896



19,382 Inventories

200,888



120,440 Deferred costs

77,748



66,769 Other current assets

31,602



31,437 Current assets of discontinued operations

-



222,399 Total current assets

1,427,734



1,358,074











Deferred tax asset

8,955



3,658 Property, equipment and other assets-net

100,039



98,657 Goodwill

202,880



202,858 Other intangible assets-net

61,344



82,007 Non-current assets of discontinued operations

-



133,835 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,800,952

$ 1,879,089











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















LIABILITIES





















Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 264,605

$ 323,890 Accounts payable-floor plan

119,693



89,527 Salaries and commissions payable

48,590



42,722 Deferred revenue

168,127



154,067 Other current liabilities

37,128



22,463 Current liabilities of discontinued operations

-



166,463 Total current liabilities

638,143



799,132











Deferred tax liability-long-term

-



1,454 Deferred revenue-long-term

83,010



81,759 Other liabilities

10,829



13,540 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations

-



12,546 TOTAL LIABILITIES

731,982



908,431











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock, $0.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares authorized; none

outstanding

-



- Common stock, $0.01 per share par value; 50,000 shares authorized;

27,765 shares issued and 26,299 outstanding at March 31, 2026 and

27,582 shares issued and 26,526 outstanding at March 31, 2025

278



276 Additional paid-in capital

210,274



194,475 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,466 shares at March 31, 2026 and 1,056 shares at

March 31, 2025

(101,944)



(70,748) Retained earnings

956,000



843,214 Accumulated other comprehensive income-foreign currency translation

adjustment

4,362



3,441 Total Stockholders' Equity

1,068,970



970,658 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,800,952

$ 1,879,089

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)







Three Months Ended

March 31,

Year Ended

March 31,



2026

2025

2026

2025

Net sales























Product $ 466,202

$ 373,049

$ 1,979,664

$ 1,599,791

Services

109,972



104,874



462,885



400,377

Total

576,174



477,923



2,442,549



2,000,168

Cost of sales























Product

362,868



280,790



1,525,960



1,229,495

Services

71,679



70,262



300,508



258,553

Total

434,547



351,052



1,826,468



1,488,048



























Gross profit

141,627



126,871



616,081



512,120



























Selling, general, and administrative

104,552



100,612



423,393



386,681

Depreciation and amortization

6,171



7,493



26,543



25,753

Operating expenses

110,723



108,105



449,936



412,434



























Operating income

30,904



18,766



166,145



99,686



























Other income (expense), net

(605)



964



7,293



6,438



























Earnings from continuing operations before tax

30,299



19,730



173,438



106,124



























Provision for income taxes

9,753



6,189



49,318



29,685



























Net earnings from continuing operations

20,546



13,541



124,120



76,439



























Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(400)



3,913



8,516



28,137



























Net earnings $ 20,146

$ 17,454

$ 132,636

$ 104,576



























Earnings per common share-basic























Continuing operations $ 0.79

$ 0.51

$ 4.73

$ 2.88

Discontinued operations

(0.02)



0.15



0.32



1.06

Earnings per common share-basic $ 0.77

$ 0.66

$ 5.05

$ 3.94



























Earnings per common share-diluted























Continuing operations $ 0.78

$ 0.51

$ 4.71

$ 2.87

Discontinued operations

(0.02)



0.15



0.32



1.06

Earnings per common share-diluted $ 0.76

$ 0.66

$ 5.03

$ 3.93



























Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic

26,127



26,307



26,234



26,503

Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted 26,262



26,422



26,371



26,666

Segment Results

Three Months Ended





Year Ended





March 31,





March 31,





2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change Net sales





























Product segment $ 466,092

$ 372,972

25.0 %

$ 1,979,288

$ 1,599,369

23.8 % Professional services segment

61,300



60,354

1.6 %



273,438



229,030

19.4 % Managed services segment

48,672



44,520

9.3 %



189,447



171,347

10.6 % Other

110



77

42.9 %



376



422

(10.9 %) Total $ 576,174

$ 477,923

20.6 %

$ 2,442,549

$ 2,000,168

22.1 %































Gross profit





























Product segment $ 103,288

$ 92,248

12.0 %

$ 453,564

$ 370,153

22.5 % Professional services segment

23,464



21,638

8.4 %



105,910



90,517

17.0 % Managed services segment

14,829



12,974

14.3 %



56,467



51,307

10.1 % Other

46



11

318.2 %



140



143

(2.1 %) Total $ 141,627

$ 126,871

11.6 %

$ 616,081

$ 512,120

20.3 %































Gross Billings by Type





























Networking $ 268,121

$ 213,621

25.5 %

$ 1,152,117

$ 929,708

23.9 % Cloud

244,024



220,967

10.4 %



1,016,717



865,855

17.4 % Security

174,349



177,341

(1.7 %)



841,523



683,597

23.1 % Collaboration

22,791



18,295

24.6 %



109,460



120,369

(9.1 %) Other

58,378



51,347

13.7 %



252,073



244,997

2.9 % Product segment

767,663



681,571

12.6 %



3,371,890



2,844,526

18.5 % Services

113,293



107,394

5.5 %



466,567



435,921

7.0 % Total $ 880,956

$ 788,965

11.7 %

$ 3,838,457

$ 3,280,447

17.0 %































Net Sales by Type





























Product segment





























Networking $ 226,574

$ 178,820

26.7 %

$ 933,818

$ 781,703

19.5 % Cloud

157,853



134,343

17.5 %



668,471



509,774

31.1 % Security

51,680



48,739

6.0 %



239,731



191,872

24.9 % Collaboration

10,184



8,205

24.1 %



51,917



55,483

(6.4 %) Other

19,801



2,865

591.1 %



85,351



60,537

41.0 % Total products segment

466,092



372,972

25.0 %



1,979,288



1,599,369

23.8 % Professional services segment

61,300



60,354

1.6 %



273,438



229,030

19.4 % Managed services segment

48,672



44,520

9.3 %



189,447



171,347

10.6 % Other

110



77

42.9 %



376



422

(10.9 %) Total net sales $ 576,174

$ 477,923

20.6 %

$ 2,442,549

$ 2,000,168

22.1 %































Net Sales by Customer End Market





























Telecom, media & entertainment $ 182,460

$ 101,268

80.2 %

$ 720,616

$ 453,892

58.8 % Healthcare

76,913



74,289

3.5 %



314,949



286,474

9.9 % SLED

70,927



72,176

(1.7 %)



308,681



333,371

(7.4 %) Financial services

67,992



44,097

54.2 %



244,675



174,798

40.0 % Technology

59,119



65,078

(9.2 %)



300,783



300,465

0.1 % Retail

29,988



35,431

(15.4 %)



136,415



103,185

32.2 % All other

88,775



85,584

3.7 %



416,430



347,983

19.7 % Total net sales $ 576,174

$ 477,923

20.6 %

$ 2,442,549

$ 2,000,168

22.1 %





















































Amounts for 2025 reflect the correction of certain misstatements, which we determined are not material either individually or in the aggregate. See our Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2026, including Note 2 to the Consolidated Financial Statements, for more information.

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, (ii) Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations and (iii) Non-GAAP Net earnings from continuing operations per common share - diluted.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings from continuing operations calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, acquisition related expenses, provision for income taxes, and other income (expense).

Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations and Non-GAAP Net earnings from continuing operations per common share - diluted are based on net earnings from continuing operations calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted to exclude other (income) expense, share-based compensation, and acquisition related amortization expenses, and the related tax effects.

We use the above non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of our performance to gain insight into our operating performance and performance trends. We believe that these financial measures provide management and investors with a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business and operating results by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results.

Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under US GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations and Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations per common share-diluted, or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

The amounts in the tables below are results from our continuing operations (in thousands):

(i) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations $ 20,546

$ 13,541

$ 124,120

$ 76,439 Provision for income taxes

9,753



6,189



49,318



29,685 Share-based compensation

2,989



2,318



12,134



10,502 Acquisition related expenses

-



-



-



1,072 Depreciation and amortization [1]

6,171



7,493



26,543



25,753 Other (income) expense, net [2]

605



(964)



(7,293)



(6,438) Non-GAAP: Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,064

$ 28,577

$ 204,822

$ 137,013

(ii) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations before tax $ 30,299

$ 19,730

$ 173,438

$ 106,124 Share-based compensation

2,989



2,318



12,134



10,502 Acquisition related expenses

-



-



-



1,072 Acquisition related amortization expense [3]

4,758



5,749



20,625



19,929 Other (income) expense, net [2]

605



(964)



(7,293)



(6,438) Non-GAAP: Earnings from continuing operations before tax

38,651



26,833



198,904



131,189























GAAP: Provision for income taxes

9,753



6,189



49,318



29,685 Share-based compensation

966



729



3,490



2,992 Acquisition related expenses

-



-



-



300 Acquisition related amortization expense [3]

1,571



1,706



5,934



5,495 Other (income) expense, net [2]

200



(290)



(2,043)



(1,788) Tax benefit on restricted stock

35



14



136



527 Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes

12,525



8,348



56,835



37,211























Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations $ 26,126

$ 18,485

$ 142,069

$ 93,978

(iii) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations per common share - diluted



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025 GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations per common share - diluted $ 0.78

$ 0.51

$ 4.71

$ 2.87























Share-based compensation

0.08



0.06



0.33



0.28 Acquisition related expenses

-



-



-



0.03 Acquisition related amortization expense [3]

0.12



0.15



0.56



0.54 Other (income) expense, net [2]

0.02



(0.03)



(0.20)



(0.17) Tax (benefit) on restricted stock

-



-



(0.01)



(0.02) Total non-GAAP adjustments - net of tax

0.22



0.18



0.68



0.66























Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations per common share - diluted $ 1.00

$ 0.69

$ 5.39

$ 3.53



[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally. [2] Interest income, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration. [3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.