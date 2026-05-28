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WKN: 923612 | ISIN: US2942681071 | Ticker-Symbol: MLE
Tradegate
27.05.26 | 09:09
75,50 Euro
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IT-Dienstleistungen
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S&P SmallCap 600
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EPLUS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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EPLUS INC 5-Tage-Chart
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73,0074,0011:30
73,0074,0010:04
PR Newswire
28.05.2026 22:05 Uhr
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EPLUS INC.: ePlus Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Double Digit Growth Year Over Year Across Key Metrics
 Including Net Sales, Gross Profit and Earnings Per Share

~ Initiates Fiscal 2027 Guidance and Announces Increased Common Stock Dividend of $0.27 Per Share ~

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

  • Net sales increased 20.6% to $576.2 million; services revenues increased 4.9% to $110.0 million.
  • Gross billings increased 11.7% to $881.0 million.
  • Gross profit increased 11.6% to $141.6 million.
  • Gross margin was 24.6%, compared to 26.5% for last fiscal year's fourth quarter.
  • Net earnings from continuing operations increased 51.7% to $20.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 40.2% to $40.1 million.
  • Net earnings from continuing operations per common share- diluted increased 52.9% to $0.78. Non-GAAP: net earnings from continuing operations per common share - diluted increased 44.9% to $1.00.

Fiscal Year 2026

  • Net sales increased 22.1% to $2,442.5 million; services revenues increased 15.6% to $462.9 million.
  • Gross billings increased 17.0% to $3,838.5 million.
  • Gross profit increased 20.3% to $616.1 million.
  • Gross margin was 25.2%, compared with 25.6% for fiscal year 2025.
  • Net earnings from continuing operations increased 62.4% to $124.1 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 49.5% to $204.8 million.
  • Net earnings from continuing operations per common share - diluted increased 64.1% to $4.71. Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted increased 52.7% to $5.39.

HERNDON, Va., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS), a leading provider of technology solutions, today announced financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, or the fourth quarter of its 2026 fiscal year.

Management Comment

"In the fourth quarter, we achieved double digit growth across both net sales and gross billings, demonstrating expanding market share, and underscoring the durability and resilience of our business, " said Mark Marron, president and CEO of ePlus. "We had a very strong fiscal 2026 signaling strong execution from our team. We saw revenue grow 22% to $2.4 billion and gross billings expand to $3.8 billion, an increase of 17% while generating adjusted EBITDA of $205 million, an increase of 50%, delivering meaningful operating leverage for the year. With a healthy balance sheet, including cash of $411 million, we continued to enhance shareholder value through a share repurchase plan and are increasing our quarterly dividend by 8% to $0.27 per common share.

"ePlus' services-led strategy, especially as it relates to the leveraging of our AI consulting services capabilities, makes us nimble enough to capture emerging opportunities and large enough to scale solutions for large enterprises, enabling us to help our customers in a rapidly evolving IT environment. We believe we are well positioned to capture market opportunity and scale growth over the long term," Mr. Marron concluded.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

On June 30, 2025, we completed the sale of our domestic financing business. Consequently, alongside the results of our continuing operations, we are retrospectively presenting the results of our domestic financing business as discontinued operations, for all prior periods.

For the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, as compared to the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025:

Net sales increased 20.6% to $576.2 million, from $477.9 million due to higher product sales and higher service revenue. Gross billings increased 11.7% to $881.0 million from $789.0 million.

Product segment sales increased 25.0% to $466.1 million from $373.0 million due to increases in revenue from networking, cloud, security, and collaboration products. Product segment gross margin was 22.2%, down from 24.7% last year due to a shift in product mix along with a decrease in the proportion of sales recorded on a net basis.

Professional services segment revenues increased 1.6% year over year to $61.3 million from $60.4 million, primarily due to increases in project services revenue, offset by decreases in consulting and staff augmentation revenues. Gross margin increased to 38.3% from 35.9% during the same period last year due to a shift in mix.

Managed services segment revenue increased 9.3% to $48.7 million primarily due to additional revenue from cloud services. Gross profit from our managed services segment increased 14.3% from last year due to the increase in revenue and an increase in gross margin to 30.5% from 29.1% in the prior year quarter.

Gross profit increased 11.6% to $141.6 million, from $126.9 million, due to increases in all three segments. Gross margin was 24.6%, compared with 26.5% in the prior year quarter, due to lower gross margin from our product segment.

Operating expenses were $110.7 million, up 2.4% from $108.1 million last year, primarily due to an increase in variable compensation and share-based compensation.

Operating income increased 64.7% to $30.9 million. Other income (expense), net was an expense of $0.6 million compared to income of $1.0 million last year as this year's quarter included a charge of $3.0 million relating to the disposition of our financing business offset by interest income of $2.4 million. Earnings from continuing operations before taxes increased 53.6% to $30.3 million.

Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 32.2%, which was higher than the prior year quarter of 31.4% due to higher state income taxes and non-deductible expenses.

Net earnings from continuing operations increased 51.7% to $20.5 million from $13.5 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 40.2% to $40.1 million from $28.6 million in the prior year quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations per common share-diluted was $0.78, compared with $0.51 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP net earnings per common share from continuing operations was $1.00, compared with $0.69 in the prior year quarter.

Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations for the three months ending March 31, 2026, was ($0.4) million, as compared to $3.9 million for the same three-month period in the prior year. Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations per common share-diluted was ($0.02), compared with $0.15 in the prior year quarter.

Fiscal Year 2026 Results

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, as compared to the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025:

Net sales increased 22.1% to $2,442.5 million, from $2,000.2 million due to higher product sales and higher services revenue. Gross billings increased 17.0% to $3,838.5 million from $3,280.4 million.

Product segment sales increased 23.8% to $1,979.3 million from $1,599.4 million due to increases in revenue from cloud, networking, and security products, offset by a decline in collaboration products. Product segment gross margin was 22.9%, down from 23.1% last year due to a shift in mix.

Professional services segment revenues increased 19.4% year over year to $273.4 million from $229.0 million, primarily due to the acquisition of Bailiwick Services, LLC, on August 19, 2024. Professional services gross margin declined to 38.7% from 39.5% last year due to the addition of Bailiwick Services, LLC, which has services margins that are generally lower than our legacy professional services.

Managed services segment revenue increased 10.6% to $189.4 million, primarily due to additional sales of cloud services and enhanced maintenance support. Gross profit from the managed services segment increased 10.1% from last year due to the increase in revenue, offset by a slight decline in gross margin to 29.8% from 29.9% in the prior year.

Gross profit increased 20.3% to $616.1 million, from $512.1 million, due to increases from all segments. Gross margin was 25.2%, compared with last year's 25.6%, due to lower gross margin from our product segment as a result of a shift in mix.

Operating expenses were $449.9 million, up 9.1% from $412.4 million last year, primarily due to increases in variable compensation commensurate with the increase in our gross profit, as well as additional fringe benefits and general and administrative costs.

Operating income increased 66.7% to $166.1 million. Other income was $7.3 million compared to $6.4 million last year, as higher interest income was offset by adjustments to the fair value of a contingent consideration receivable. Earnings from continuing operations before taxes increased 63.4% to $173.4 million.

Our effective tax rate for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, was 28.4%, higher than the prior fiscal year of 28.0%, due to higher state income taxes and non-deductible expenses.

Net earnings from continuing operations increased 62.4% to $124.1 million from $76.4 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 49.5% to $204.8 million from $137.0 million in the prior year period. Net earnings from continuing operations per common share-diluted was $4.71, compared with $2.87 in the prior year. Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations per common share-diluted was $5.39, compared with $3.53 in the prior year.

Net earnings from discontinued operations for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, were $8.5 million, a decrease of $19.6 million, as compared to $28.1 million in the prior year. The decrease was due to the sale of our domestic financing business on June 30, 2025. Net earnings from discontinued operations per common share-diluted was $0.32, compared with $1.06 in the prior year.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $410.8 million, up from $389.4 million last year, as proceeds from the sale of our domestic financing business were offset by working capital needs. Inventory increased 66.8% to $200.9 million as of March 31, 2026 compared with $120.4 million as of March 31, 2025 due to an increase in projects in process. Accounts receivable-trade, net increased 31.4% to $667.8 million as of March 31, 2026 from $508.3 million as of March 31, 2025. Total stockholders' equity was $1,069.0 million as of March 31, 2026, compared with $970.7 million as of March 31, 2025. Total shares outstanding were 26.3 million and 26.5 million on March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Fiscal Year Guidance

ePlus is initiating fiscal year 2027 guidance for percentage growth over the prior fiscal year of mid-single digits for net sales, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA.

This guidance does not factor in recessionary conditions, or other unexpected developments. ePlus cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort, the ultimate outcome of unusual gains and losses, the occurrence of matters creating GAAP tax impacts, fluctuations in interest expense or interest income and share-based compensation, and acquisition- or disposition-related expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to ePlus' results computed in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, ePlus is unable to provide a reconciliation of GAAP net earnings to adjusted EBITDA for the full fiscal year 2027 forecast.

Summary and Outlook

"As we look ahead to fiscal 2027, we are operating from a position of strength with solid industry fundamentals that support growth for the coming year. Our long-term strategy includes expanding and enhancing our solutions, services and footprint, and deepening our customer relationships all while delivering solid financial performance. We have a strong financial position and healthy liquidity, enabling a disciplined capital allocation approach that fuels long-term growth organically and with M&A opportunities. We remain committed to enhancing shareholder returns over time," concluded Mr. Marron.

ePlus Announces Quarterly Dividend

ePlus announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share which will be paid on June 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 17, 2026.

Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions

In the fourth quarter of its 2026 fiscal year:

  • ePlus appointed Mike Portegello to its Board of Directors
  • ePlus Technology subsidiary Bailiwick was selected for the prestigious National Retail Federation Innovators Showcase for digital lock technology
  • ePlus Vice President, Dori White, was named Solution Provider Marketing Executive of the Year in CRN's 2025 Women of the Year Awards
  • ePlus Launches Private AI Infrastructure Managed Service

Conference Call Information

ePlus will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on May 28, 2026:

Date:

May 28, 2026

Time:

4:30 p.m. ET

Audio Webcast (Live & Replay):

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/661235710



Live Call:

(888) 596-4144 (toll-free/domestic)


(646) 968-2525 (international)



Archived Call:

(800) 770-2030 (toll-free/domestic)


(609) 800-9909 (international)



Conference ID:

8293082# (live call and replay)

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call through June 4, 2026.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking, and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and approximately 2,150 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] . Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus® and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements," including, among other things, statements regarding the future financial performance of ePlus. Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, financial losses resulting from national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy including changes in interest rates, tariffs, inflation, export requirements applicable to products we sell, sanctions and exposure to foreign currency rate changes; supply chain issues, including a shortage of information technology ("IT") component parts and products, and our vendors' rapid and unpredictable price fluctuations relating thereto, or a customer's or vendor's cancellation of orders such as for, but not limited to, memory chips, which may increase our and the customer's costs, decrease gross profit, cause a delay in fulfilling or inability to fulfill customer orders, increase our need for working capital, delay the completion of professional services, or require the purchase of IT products or services needed to support our internal infrastructure or operations, resulting in an adverse impact on our financial results; significant adverse changes in our relationship with one or more of our larger customer accounts or vendors, including decreased account profitability, reductions in contracted services, or a loss of such relationships; risks relating to artificial intelligence ("AI"), including the use or capabilities of AI and emerging laws, rules and regulations related to AI; our ability to manage a diverse product set of solutions, including AI products and services, in highly competitive markets with a number of key vendors; changes in the IT industry and/or rapid changes in product offerings, including the proliferation of the cloud, infrastructure as a service ("IaaS"), software as a service ("SaaS"), platform as a service ("PaaS"), and AI which may affect our financial results; our ability to remain secure during a cybersecurity attack or other IT outage, including disruptions in our, our vendors or a third party's IT systems and data and audio communication networks; a material decrease in the credit quality of our customer base, or a material increase in our credit losses; increases to our costs including wages and our ability to increase our prices to our customers as a result, or negative financial impacts due to the pricing arrangements we have with our customers; reliance on third parties to perform some of our service obligations to our customers, and the reliance on a small number of key vendors in our supply chain with whom we do not have long-term supply agreements, guaranteed price agreements, or assurance of stock availability; the possibility of a reduction of vendor incentives provided to us; our inability to identify merger and acquisition candidates, perform sufficient due diligence prior to completing mergers and acquisitions, successfully complete merger and acquisition transactions (including on favorable terms), successfully integrate a completed merger and/or acquisition, identify an opportunity for, or successfully complete a business disposition, or achieve the operational and financial results we anticipate after a disposition (such as from completing the sale of our domestic financing business); our ability to secure our own and our customers' electronic and other confidential information, while maintaining compliance with evolving data privacy and cybersecurity laws and regulations and appropriately providing required notice and disclosure of cybersecurity incidents when and if necessary; our dependence on key personnel to maintain certain customer relationships, and our ability to hire, train, and retain sufficient qualified personnel by recruiting and retaining highly skilled, competent personnel with needed vendor certifications; inadequate design or maintenance of our IT platforms for internal use or solutions we offer to our customers or our inability to effectively and timely capitalize on the opportunities made available by the adoption of AI and not having adequate or competent IT personnel to support our business; cybersecurity attacks that have occurred while employees work remotely and our ability to adequately train our personnel to prevent a cyber event; our ability to raise capital, maintain or increase, as needed, our lines of credit with vendors or our floor plan facility, or the effect of those matters on our common stock price; our ability to predictably meet expectations of the investor and analyst community, including relative to our financial performance guidance that we provide, including based on the continuation of dividends and share repurchases; our ability to implement comprehensive plans for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration, and other key strategies following mergers and acquisitions; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The declaration and payment of future dividends are subject to the sole discretion of our Board of Directors.

All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable U.S. securities law.

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES






CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS






(in thousands, except per share amounts)














March 31, 2026



March 31, 2025

ASSETS












Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

410,769


$

389,375

Accounts receivable-trade, net


667,831



508,272

Accounts receivable-other, net


38,896



19,382

Inventories


200,888



120,440

Deferred costs


77,748



66,769

Other current assets


31,602



31,437

Current assets of discontinued operations


-



222,399

Total current assets


1,427,734



1,358,074







Deferred tax asset


8,955



3,658

Property, equipment and other assets-net


100,039



98,657

Goodwill


202,880



202,858

Other intangible assets-net


61,344



82,007

Non-current assets of discontinued operations


-



133,835

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,800,952


$

1,879,089







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY












LIABILITIES












Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$

264,605


$

323,890

Accounts payable-floor plan


119,693



89,527

Salaries and commissions payable


48,590



42,722

Deferred revenue


168,127



154,067

Other current liabilities


37,128



22,463

Current liabilities of discontinued operations


-



166,463

Total current liabilities


638,143



799,132







Deferred tax liability-long-term


-



1,454

Deferred revenue-long-term


83,010



81,759

Other liabilities


10,829



13,540

Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations


-



12,546

TOTAL LIABILITIES


731,982



908,431







COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES












STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Preferred stock, $0.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares authorized; none
outstanding


-



-

Common stock, $0.01 per share par value; 50,000 shares authorized;
27,765 shares issued and 26,299 outstanding at March 31, 2026 and
27,582 shares issued and 26,526 outstanding at March 31, 2025


278



276

Additional paid-in capital


210,274



194,475

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,466 shares at March 31, 2026 and 1,056 shares at
March 31, 2025


(101,944)



(70,748)

Retained earnings


956,000



843,214

Accumulated other comprehensive income-foreign currency translation
adjustment


4,362



3,441

Total Stockholders' Equity


1,068,970



970,658

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,800,952


$

1,879,089

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


(in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended
March 31,


Year Ended
March 31,



2026


2025


2026


2025


Net sales













Product

$

466,202


$

373,049


$

1,979,664


$

1,599,791


Services


109,972



104,874



462,885



400,377


Total


576,174



477,923



2,442,549



2,000,168


Cost of sales













Product


362,868



280,790



1,525,960



1,229,495


Services


71,679



70,262



300,508



258,553


Total


434,547



351,052



1,826,468



1,488,048















Gross profit


141,627



126,871



616,081



512,120















Selling, general, and administrative


104,552



100,612



423,393



386,681


Depreciation and amortization


6,171



7,493



26,543



25,753


Operating expenses


110,723



108,105



449,936



412,434















Operating income


30,904



18,766



166,145



99,686















Other income (expense), net


(605)



964



7,293



6,438















Earnings from continuing operations before tax


30,299



19,730



173,438



106,124















Provision for income taxes


9,753



6,189



49,318



29,685















Net earnings from continuing operations


20,546



13,541



124,120



76,439















Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax


(400)



3,913



8,516



28,137















Net earnings

$

20,146


$

17,454


$

132,636


$

104,576















Earnings per common share-basic













Continuing operations

$

0.79


$

0.51


$

4.73


$

2.88


Discontinued operations


(0.02)



0.15



0.32



1.06


Earnings per common share-basic

$

0.77


$

0.66


$

5.05


$

3.94















Earnings per common share-diluted













Continuing operations

$

0.78


$

0.51


$

4.71


$

2.87


Discontinued operations


(0.02)



0.15



0.32



1.06


Earnings per common share-diluted

$

0.76


$

0.66


$

5.03


$

3.93















Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic


26,127



26,307



26,234



26,503


Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted

26,262



26,422



26,371



26,666


Segment Results


Three Months Ended




Year Ended




March 31,




March 31,




2026


2025


Change


2026


2025


Change

Net sales
















Product segment

$

466,092


$

372,972


25.0 %


$

1,979,288


$

1,599,369


23.8 %

Professional services segment


61,300



60,354


1.6 %



273,438



229,030


19.4 %

Managed services segment


48,672



44,520


9.3 %



189,447



171,347


10.6 %

Other


110



77


42.9 %



376



422


(10.9 %)

Total

$

576,174


$

477,923


20.6 %


$

2,442,549


$

2,000,168


22.1 %

















Gross profit
















Product segment

$

103,288


$

92,248


12.0 %


$

453,564


$

370,153


22.5 %

Professional services segment


23,464



21,638


8.4 %



105,910



90,517


17.0 %

Managed services segment


14,829



12,974


14.3 %



56,467



51,307


10.1 %

Other


46



11


318.2 %



140



143


(2.1 %)

Total

$

141,627


$

126,871


11.6 %


$

616,081


$

512,120


20.3 %

















Gross Billings by Type
















Networking

$

268,121


$

213,621


25.5 %


$

1,152,117


$

929,708


23.9 %

Cloud


244,024



220,967


10.4 %



1,016,717



865,855


17.4 %

Security


174,349



177,341


(1.7 %)



841,523



683,597


23.1 %

Collaboration


22,791



18,295


24.6 %



109,460



120,369


(9.1 %)

Other


58,378



51,347


13.7 %



252,073



244,997


2.9 %

Product segment


767,663



681,571


12.6 %



3,371,890



2,844,526


18.5 %

Services


113,293



107,394


5.5 %



466,567



435,921


7.0 %

Total

$

880,956


$

788,965


11.7 %


$

3,838,457


$

3,280,447


17.0 %

















Net Sales by Type
















Product segment
















Networking

$

226,574


$

178,820


26.7 %


$

933,818


$

781,703


19.5 %

Cloud


157,853



134,343


17.5 %



668,471



509,774


31.1 %

Security


51,680



48,739


6.0 %



239,731



191,872


24.9 %

Collaboration


10,184



8,205


24.1 %



51,917



55,483


(6.4 %)

Other


19,801



2,865


591.1 %



85,351



60,537


41.0 %

Total products segment


466,092



372,972


25.0 %



1,979,288



1,599,369


23.8 %

Professional services segment


61,300



60,354


1.6 %



273,438



229,030


19.4 %

Managed services segment


48,672



44,520


9.3 %



189,447



171,347


10.6 %

Other


110



77


42.9 %



376



422


(10.9 %)

Total net sales

$

576,174


$

477,923


20.6 %


$

2,442,549


$

2,000,168


22.1 %

















Net Sales by Customer End Market
















Telecom, media & entertainment

$

182,460


$

101,268


80.2 %


$

720,616


$

453,892


58.8 %

Healthcare


76,913



74,289


3.5 %



314,949



286,474


9.9 %

SLED


70,927



72,176


(1.7 %)



308,681



333,371


(7.4 %)

Financial services


67,992



44,097


54.2 %



244,675



174,798


40.0 %

Technology


59,119



65,078


(9.2 %)



300,783



300,465


0.1 %

Retail


29,988



35,431


(15.4 %)



136,415



103,185


32.2 %

All other


88,775



85,584


3.7 %



416,430



347,983


19.7 %

Total net sales

$

576,174


$

477,923


20.6 %


$

2,442,549


$

2,000,168


22.1 %



























Amounts for 2025 reflect the correction of certain misstatements, which we determined are not material either individually or in the aggregate. See our Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2026, including Note 2 to the Consolidated Financial Statements, for more information.

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, (ii) Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations and (iii) Non-GAAP Net earnings from continuing operations per common share - diluted.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings from continuing operations calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, acquisition related expenses, provision for income taxes, and other income (expense).

Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations and Non-GAAP Net earnings from continuing operations per common share - diluted are based on net earnings from continuing operations calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted to exclude other (income) expense, share-based compensation, and acquisition related amortization expenses, and the related tax effects.

We use the above non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of our performance to gain insight into our operating performance and performance trends. We believe that these financial measures provide management and investors with a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business and operating results by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results.

Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under US GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations and Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations per common share-diluted, or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

The amounts in the tables below are results from our continuing operations (in thousands):

(i) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA


Three Months Ended

March 31,


Year Ended

March 31,


2026


2025


2026


2025

GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations

$

20,546


$

13,541


$

124,120


$

76,439

Provision for income taxes


9,753



6,189



49,318



29,685

Share-based compensation


2,989



2,318



12,134



10,502

Acquisition related expenses


-



-



-



1,072

Depreciation and amortization [1]


6,171



7,493



26,543



25,753

Other (income) expense, net [2]


605



(964)



(7,293)



(6,438)

Non-GAAP: Adjusted EBITDA

$

40,064


$

28,577


$

204,822


$

137,013

(ii) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations


Three Months Ended

March 31,


Year Ended

March 31,


2026


2025


2026


2025

GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations before tax

$

30,299


$

19,730


$

173,438


$

106,124

Share-based compensation


2,989



2,318



12,134



10,502

Acquisition related expenses


-



-



-



1,072

Acquisition related amortization expense [3]


4,758



5,749



20,625



19,929

Other (income) expense, net [2]


605



(964)



(7,293)



(6,438)

Non-GAAP: Earnings from continuing operations before tax


38,651



26,833



198,904



131,189













GAAP: Provision for income taxes


9,753



6,189



49,318



29,685

Share-based compensation


966



729



3,490



2,992

Acquisition related expenses


-



-



-



300

Acquisition related amortization expense [3]


1,571



1,706



5,934



5,495

Other (income) expense, net [2]


200



(290)



(2,043)



(1,788)

Tax benefit on restricted stock


35



14



136



527

Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes


12,525



8,348



56,835



37,211













Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations

$

26,126


$

18,485


$

142,069


$

93,978

(iii) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations per common share - diluted


Three Months Ended

March 31,


Year Ended

March 31,


2026


2025


2026


2025

GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations per common share - diluted

$

0.78


$

0.51


$

4.71


$

2.87













Share-based compensation


0.08



0.06



0.33



0.28

Acquisition related expenses


-



-



-



0.03

Acquisition related amortization expense [3]


0.12



0.15



0.56



0.54

Other (income) expense, net [2]


0.02



(0.03)



(0.20)



(0.17)

Tax (benefit) on restricted stock


-



-



(0.01)



(0.02)

Total non-GAAP adjustments - net of tax


0.22



0.18



0.68



0.66













Non-GAAP: Net earnings from continuing operations per common share - diluted

$

1.00


$

0.69


$

5.39


$

3.53


[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally.

[2] Interest income, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration.

[3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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