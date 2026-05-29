Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has set a target of 26 GW of renewables by 2035. Figures published by the ministry state approximately 8 GW of renewables had been installed in Israel by the end of last year, generating over 16% of the country's electricity consumption. Solar makes up the majority of Israel's renewables fleet. According to figures published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the country had installed 7,121 MW of solar by the end of last year, up from 5,363 MW at the end of 2024. The ministry says approximately 4 GW of renewable energy projects ...

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