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PR Newswire
29.05.2026 10:54 Uhr
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Zendure DE GmbH: Zendure and Sunergy Partner to Accelerate Smart Home Energy Management in the Netherlands

's-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, the global pioneer of Plug-in-HEMS, has signed an MOU with Sunergy, a Dutch pioneering dynamic energy and energy management (SlimmeRik) provider, to unlock the full potential of dynamic energy pricing through intelligent residential energy storage solutions.

As the Dutch energy market shifts toward more flexible and intelligent energy use, dynamic energy pricing (DEP) is becoming increasingly mainstream. By linking electricity rates to real-time fluctuations, DEP helps households optimize consumption, reduce costs, and maximize solar value, especially ahead of the end of net metering in 2027 and the rollout of time-of-use tariffs in 2029. Against this backdrop, Zendure and Sunergy are combining advanced energy storage technology with local expertise in dynamic pricing and energy management to support smarter home energy use in the Netherlands.

From hardware to comprehensive energy solutions

This partnership marks an important step in Zendure's local strategy in the Netherlands, evolving from a hardware provider into a full-solution energy partner that integrates smart storage, energy use cases, and local ecosystem insights. With support from local partner Natec, both parties will improve local storage, logistics, technical support, and distribution efficiency, strengthening overall service responsiveness and execution in the Dutch market.

"Dynamic contracts require smart storage to unlock real value for solar users," said Bryan, CEO of Zendure. "Together with Sunergy, we help Dutch households make every kilowatt-hour more valuable by turning storage into an active energy asset."

At the core of the collaboration is Zendure's SolarFlow 2400 AC+, designed to integrate seamlessly with existing PV systems. With an AC-coupled plug-and-play design, up to 2400W bi-directional output, and expandable capacity from 2.4 kWh to 16.8 kWh, it offers a flexible and scalable storage solution.

Powered by AI-driven energy management (ZENKI 2.0 and HEMS 2.0), the system automatically shifts energy use between low- and high-price periods, maximizing self-consumption, reducing electricity costs, and improving ROI for residential solar users in dynamic pricing environments.

Building the future of smart home energy through local expertise and innovation

Sunergy brings strong early-mover advantage in the Dutch dynamic pricing market, with deep insights into local consumer behavior, pricing mechanisms, and energy trends. "Dutch solar panel owners want higher self-consumption and greater energy independence ahead of the end of net metering," said Vincent van Rozendaal, founder and CCO of Sunergy. Together with Zendure, we deliver a complete solution combining local expertise with innovation."

Beyond co-marketing, the partnership lays the groundwork for long-term collaboration, including pilot programs, co-branded campaigns, data-driven case studies, and expanded distribution. Together, Zendure and Sunergy highlight a clear shift: energy storage is evolving from backup power to a proactive tool for optimizing energy use in the era of dynamic pricing-helping households save more and maximize every kilowatt-hour.

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is the global pioneer of Plug-in-HEMS based in the technology centres of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to homes by advancing the latest energy technology. Its revolutionary SolarFlow balcony energy storage system transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable and resilient energy source for everyday living.

About Sunergy

Sunergy is a Dutch energy provider for solar panel owners and the driving force behind SlimmeRik, a brand-independent energy management platform that helps households optimize their energy consumption and become more energy independent.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zendure-and-sunergy-partner-to-accelerate-smart-home-energy-management-in-the-netherlands-302785510.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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