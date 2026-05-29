Safe States Alliance Celebrates Leaders Advancing Injury & Violence Prevention

Public health professionals from Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Virginia, and Wisconsin will be recognized for their exceptional contributions.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / The Safe States Alliance honors members and partners for their contributions to the field of injury and violence prevention (IVP). This year's eight honorees include individuals making a lasting impact across the spectrum of prevention. Awardees collectively demonstrate decades of commitment, leadership, and service, each paving a path of innovation, excellence, and vision to prevent injuries and save lives.

From rising stars to seasoned veterans, the following public health professionals will be honored for their significant contributions during the Safe States 2026 Annual IVP Conference taking place virtually June 24-25.

Ellen R. Schmidt Award: Alison Maffey, MSW, Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (Arlington, VA), for her outstanding service to Safe States and significant contributions over the last decade to ensure injury and violence prevention not only advances but remains visible.

Injury and Violence Prevention Achievement Award: Jenny Stern-Carusone, MSW, Children's Safety Network (Waltham, MA), for her leadership and programmatic contributions to improving child and adolescent safety across the nation.

Injury and Violence Prevention Achievement Award: DiLenny Roca-Dominguez, MPH, MS, CPST, Columbia Center for Injury Science and Prevention (New York, NY), for her thoughtful and strategic leadership of National Injury Prevention Day, securing it as a nationwide movement for prevention and safety.

Injury and Violence Prevention Program Achievement Award: Indian Health Service Tribal Injury Prevention Cooperative Agreement Program, led by Molly Madson, REHS, MPH, CPH, and Andrea Tsatoke, REHS, MPH (Rockville, MD), for its outstanding work to reduce injury disparities and expand access to lifesaving resources in American Indian and Alaska Native communities.

Journey Award: Tracy Mehan, MA, Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, OH), for her significant contributions and dedication to advancing the field of injury and violence prevention through research translation, communication, and training.

Partner of the Year Award: Amy Schlotthauer, MPH, AES Consulting Firm (Menomonee Falls, WI), for her ongoing collaboration with Safe States and commitment to strengthening the practice of injury and violence prevention.

President's Award: Lisa Roth, MA, University of Iowa Injury Prevention Research Center (Iowa City, IA), for the invaluable mentorship she has provided to the president, investing her time and energy to strengthen the organization's leadership overall.

Rising Star Award: Abby Schueller, LMSW, University of Iowa Injury Prevention Research Center (Iowa City, IA), for her great strides as an early career injury and violence prevention professional, translating data into meaningful action that strengthens protective environments for children, families, and communities.

Formed in 1993, the Safe States Alliance is the only national non-profit organization and professional association comprised of public health professionals representing all U.S. states and territories preventing injuries and violence across the country.

Contact: Sharon Gilmartin, Executive Director

sharon.gilmarton@safestates.org | 678.369.9916

SOURCE: Safe States Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/safe-states-alliance-celebrates-leaders-advancing-injury-and-vio-1171315