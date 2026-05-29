On 21 May 2026, SolaX completed a system-level extreme fire test on its ORI large-scale energy storage system, witnessed by UL Solutions. The test was designed to reflect real energy storage site layout and to evaluate the system's ability to limit fire propagation, isolate risk, and maintain key system functions during an extreme fire scenario. The test configuration consisted of four sets of DC battery containers and one AC/PCS container, creating a multi-unit layout closer to a real large-scale energy storage installation. Unlike single-container or component-level tests, this system-level ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...