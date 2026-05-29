Partnership combines engineering led cyber defence with adversary informed validation to help organisations improve resilience against modern attacks

AttackIQ, a leader in adversary-informed Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), today announced a strategic partnership with Acumen Cyber, an engineer powered cyber security service provider. Together, the companies will help organisations identify, validate, and break the attack paths that create real adversary opportunity across modern enterprise environments.

As AI accelerates the speed of exploitation and adversaries increasingly weaponise exposures faster than organisations can remediate them, traditional approaches built around vulnerability counts, severity scores, and point-in-time assessments are no longer sufficient. Modern cyber defence requires organisations to continuously understand which exposures actually matter, how adversaries could leverage them to reach critical assets, and whether existing security controls have been proven capable of stopping those attacks.

The partnership brings together Acumen Cyber's engineering-led security operations capabilities with AttackIQ's adversary-informed CTEM platform to help organisations operationalise continuous validation and threat-informed defence. Together, the companies will enable customers to continuously test defensive effectiveness, prioritise the attack paths that matter most, and measure whether adversary opportunity is being systematically reduced over time.

By integrating AttackIQ's CTEM capabilities into its security operations practice, Acumen Cyber will help organisations move beyond static exposure management toward a continuous, evidence-driven operational model focused on resilience outcomes. This includes validating preventive and detective controls against real-world adversary techniques, mapping viable attack paths across environments, and prioritising remediation based on proven operational impact rather than theoretical risk alone.

"Cybersecurity teams are overwhelmed with findings, yet many organisations still struggle to understand where they are truly exposed," said Carl Wright, Chief Commercial Officer at AttackIQ. "Threat Debt changes the conversation from managing lists of vulnerabilities to understanding and reducing accumulated adversary opportunity. Acumen Cyber's engineering-led approach makes them an ideal partner to help customers operationalise CTEM in a way that continuously validates defences, prioritises what matters most, and proves measurable reduction in attacker opportunity over time."

Acumen Cyber has built its operational model around the principle that effective cyber defence requires continuous testing and validation against the behaviours adversaries actually use. Through the partnership with AttackIQ, Acumen's engineers will continuously emulate adversary techniques mapped to frameworks such as MITRE ATT&CK, validate whether security controls prevent and detect those techniques, and help customers identify where control gaps, identity exposures, vulnerabilities, and misconfigurations combine into exploitable attack paths.

"Most organisations still operate security programs built around activity metrics instead of validated outcomes," said Mark Robertson, CEO at Acumen Cyber. "The reality is that adversaries exploit paths, not isolated findings. Our partnership with AttackIQ allows us to help customers continuously identify where attacker opportunity exists, validate whether defensive controls actually work under real-world conditions, and systematically reduce Threat Debt before those paths can be exploited."

AttackIQ operationalises CTEM by correlating threat intelligence, vulnerabilities, identities, configurations, attack paths, and validated control telemetry into adversary-informed exposure decisions. Rather than simply generating more findings, the platform helps organisations understand which combinations of exposures create viable attack paths to critical assets and where compensating controls are effectively reducing operational risk.

Through the AttackIQ Threat Debt Index, organisations gain a measurable framework for quantifying accumulated adversary opportunity across the enterprise. The index provides a continuous view into how Threat Debt changes over time, including where attack paths have been eliminated, where new exposure has accumulated, and where validated controls are successfully reducing exploitable opportunity. This enables organisations to move beyond reporting activity and begin measuring cyber defence based on demonstrated resilience outcomes.

To learn more about the partnership, visit AttackIQ at Infosecurity Europe 2026, taking place 2 to 4 June at London ExCeL, at booth B105. AttackIQ and Acumen Cyber will also host a post-show happy hour following day one of the event.

Details

Venue: Aloft London Excel

Date: Tuesday, 3 June 2026

Time: 17:30 22:00 BST

Register your attendance here: https://www.attackiq.com/lp/infosecurity-europe-2026/

About AttackIQ

AttackIQ is the industry's leading Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) platform, enabling organizations to measure true exposure, prioritize risk, and disrupt real-world attack paths. By moving beyond static vulnerability data, AttackIQ operationalizes CTEM by continuously validating exposures against real adversary behavior and defensive controls. The platform connects vulnerabilities, configurations, identities, and detections into adversary-validated attack paths-quantifying the likelihood of attacker movement and impact. This evidence-based approach empowers security leaders to focus on what matters most, optimize defensive investments, and strengthen resilience through threat-informed, AI-driven security operations.

The company is committed to supporting its MSSP partners with a Flexible Preactive Partner Program that provides turn-key solutions, empowering them to elevate client security. AttackIQ is passionate about giving back to the cybersecurity community through its free award-winning AttackIQ Academy and founding research partnership with MITRE Center for Threat-Informed Defense.

For more information visit www.attackiq.com. Follow AttackIQ on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Acumen Cyber

Acumen Cyber was founded on the belief that security operations should never stand still. Too many organisations remain underserved by providers that are impersonal, rigid or priced beyond reach. Acumen was built to bridge this gap.

The company combines world class technology with outstanding security engineering talent to deliver a service that is bespoke, agile and grounded in real human expertise. At the heart of Acumen's offering is its 24/7 CREST Accredited Security Operations Centre, delivering enterprise grade protection through a unique blend of expert engineers, market leading security tooling, proprietary technology and world class threat intelligence and automation.

Unlike traditional providers, Acumen does not simply monitor threats. It actively prevents, detects and responds in real time, investing heavily in automation so its engineers can focus on what matters most, keeping customers secure as threats continue to evolve.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-cyber/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260529347212/en/

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