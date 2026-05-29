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PR Newswire
29.05.2026 11:12 Uhr
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Amsterdam-based HipHop and soul collective Souldrippin collaborates with NLE Choppa on new single 'Coming Home'

AMSTERDAM, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Before NLE Choppa became a global rap superstar with more than 8 billion streams, he formed an unlikely friendship with a Dutch hip hop creative named Hari Loco. Years later, that friendship has resulted in "Coming Home," one of the most personal collaborations of NLE Choppa's career so far.

The song was created together with Amsterdam based hip hop soul formation Souldrippin, founded by Hari Loco and Darius Dante, and tells a story about fame, identity and always finding your way back home.

Hari Loco, whose real name is Haris Trnjanin, fled Bosnia with his family as a young child during the war and grew up in the Netherlands, where hip hop became both his voice and direction in life. While using rap and creativity to guide young people away from street violence, he gradually built a name for himself within the international hip hop scene, later traveling the world as tour manager for artists including Quavo, French Montana, 6ix9ine and Jason Derulo. One of those artists was a young NLE Choppa, long before the Memphis rapper became one of the biggest names in modern hip hop.

Over the years, Haris traveled side by side with NLE during his explosive rise to fame, creating a genuine friendship far beyond music alone. Despite the sold out shows, endless travel and worldwide success, one thing always stayed the same. NLE always returned home to Memphis. Haris always returned home to Amsterdam. That emotional contrast became the foundation of "Coming Home."

The track was recorded in Memphis and brings together the personal storytelling and rap performances of both NLE Choppa and Hari Loco. Their honest and emotionally charged lyrics are combined with soulful production and raw vocals by producer and singer Darius Dante. The result is a warm and emotional record that stands apart from many of today's hip-hop collaborations.

The accompanying music video unfolds almost like a documentary, built from real behind the scenes footage captured by Hari Loco throughout years on the road with NLE Choppa.

The story behind Souldrippin adds another unexpected layer. Darius Dante is the musical alter ego of Darre van Dijk, internationally recognized as one of the most awarded creative leaders in advertising and currently Chief Creative Officer of TBWA\NEBOKO. Long before Souldrippin officially existed, Haris and Darre were already connected through the Dutch hip hop scene, making music together while building completely different careers and life journeys. One came to the Netherlands as a refugee and became deeply rooted in hip hop culture. The other built a global career in creativity and storytelling. Together, they created Souldrippin as a place where soul, hip hop and real life stories come together without compromise.

"Coming Home" feels less like an industry collaboration and more like a true story captured in music.

The release of Coming Home is scheduled for May 29, 2026, via the Souldrippin Spotify channel. The music video will follow shortly after, featuring moments from the past few years - from touring and studio sessions to behind-the-scenes footage with NLE Choppa.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amsterdam-based-hiphop-and-soul-collective-souldrippin-collaborates-with-nle-choppa-on-new-single-coming-home-302785518.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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