Latvenergo: The unaudited results of Latvenergo Group for the first quarter of 2026

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Latvenergo Group for the first 3 months of 2026 are published today, on 29 May.

In the first quarter of this year, Latvenergo Group was the leading electricity producer in the Baltics, accounting for one-third of the total volume within the region. A 15-fold increase in electricity generation at the new solar and wind power plants ensured an overall 25% growth in electricity generation.

Higher electricity generation contributed to a 10% increase in electricity sales volumes and exports outside Latvia.

Higher demand in the Baltics due to colder weather contributed to a 39% increase in the volume of electricity generated at the Latvenergo AS CHPPs, particularly in cogeneration mode.

The increase in electricity generation at the new solar and wind power plants had a positive impact on the Group's financial results. The Group's revenue in the first quarter of 2026 amounted to EUR 638.0 million, which is 24% more than in the corresponding period last year. The Group's EBITDA increased by 12%, reaching EUR 162.1 million.

Due to colder weather, electricity consumption increased significantly across all Baltic States compared with the corresponding period last year, growing by 13%. The increase in demand drove electricity prices up by an average of 14% in the Baltics markets. At the same time, electricity generation in the Baltics increased by 12%, mainly driven by an 18% increase in generation in Latvia.

In the first three months of this year, Latvenergo Group generated 2,068 GWh of electricity, which is 25% more than in the corresponding period last year and accounts for approximately a third of the total electricity generated within the Baltics. Generation from renewable energy sources increased significantly - with new solar and wind plants coming into operation, the volume of electricity generated rose almost 15-fold to 173 GWh. Meanwhile, due to colder weather, the volume of electricity generated at the Latvenergo AS CHPPs increased by 39%, particularly in cogeneration mode, reaching 1,115 GWh and thereby meeting high demand not only in Latvia but across the Baltics. Generation at Daugava HPPs was 7% lower than in the corresponding period last year, amounting to 775 GWh.

The increase in electricity generation contributed to a 10% increase in electricity sales volumes, reaching 2,906 GWh, of which 1,795 GWh were sold to retail customers in the Baltics. Of the total volume of electricity retail sales, 46% accounted for Lithuania and Estonia - 548 GWh and 272 GWh, respectively. Natural gas sales volumes also increased significantly, reaching 3,154 GWh, or 3.5 times more than a year ago. Elektrum Drive charging network in the Baltics has 1,241 charging ports with approximately 77,000 charging sessions of 1,665 MWh made during the reporting period.

The number of Elektrum customers also increased - the number of electricity customers in the Baltics exceeded 919,000 with 313,000 outside Latvia. The number of natural gas customers increased by 16%, reaching more than 78,000.

Latvenergo Group continues to implement its strategy to develop renewable energy sources within the Baltics in a focused manner. During the reporting period, the investment volume increased by 12%, reaching EUR 153 million. More than two-thirds of the total investment, or EUR 105 million, has been invested in new wind and solar power generation capacity. During the reporting period, the construction of the largest Latvenergo solar power plant DSE Aizpute Solar (265 MW) in Latvia was completed, and the park has started generating electricity. By the end of March, 828 MW of renewable energy had been newly installed within the Baltics, while projects with a total capacity of 316 MW are currently under construction. This year, Laflora Energy wind park (109 MW) will be commissioned and construction is underway at the Pienava Wind park (147 MW), as well as on other renewable energy projects of smaller size. At the same time, the Group is also developing six battery energy storage system (BESS) projects with a total capacity of 183.4 MW and an installed storage capacity of 441.2 MWh.

Driven by increases in the volumes of natural gas, thermal energy and electricity sold, as well as in the volume of electricity distributed, the Group's revenue in the first quarter of 2026 amounted to EUR 638.0 million, which is 24% more than in the corresponding period last year. The Group's EBITDA increased by 12%, reaching EUR 162.1 with profit increased to EUR 104.7 million (or by 10%) compared to the first quarter of 2025.

During the reporting period, Latvenergo entered into agreements with the acquisition transaction consultants for the acquisition of Telia Company AB shares in Tet and LMT. The Group has also become involved in environmental projects - the European Union's environment and climate programme project LIFE for improving the ecological status of rivers and also launched a research project for the automatic detection and identification of birds at wind parks in collaboration with Latvijas Mobilais Telefons SIA.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Latvenergo Group for the first six months of 2026 will be published on 31 August, and those for the first nine months on 30 November.

LATVENERGO GROUP KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Operational figures

3M 2026 3M 2025 Electricity customers thsd. 919 906 Total electricity sales GWh 2,906 2,631 Retail* GWh 1,795 1,752 Wholesale** GWh 1,110 880 Natural gas customers thsd. 78 68 Total natural gas sales GWh 3,154 892 Retail GWh 1,157 636 Wholesale GWh 1,998 256 Electricity generation GWh 2,068 1,651 Thermal energy generation GWh 1,028 733 Number of employees 3,362 3,440 Moody's credit rating Baa2 (stable) Baa2 (stable)

* Including operating consumption

** Including sale of energy purchased within the mandatory procurement on the Nord Pool

Financial figures*

million EUR

3M 2026 3M 2025 Revenue 638.0 516.2 EBITDA 162.1 145.0 Profit for the period 104.7 94.9 Assets 5,124.8 4,567.3 Equity 3,143.2 3,112.8 Net debt 1,112.1 499.6 Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) 188.3 156.1 Capital expenditure 153.3 136.7

* Information about the financial indicators and coefficients used by the Latvenergo Group is available in the Latvenergo Group's consolidated and Latvenergo AS Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the first 3 months of 2026 - see the section "Formulas".

Financial ratios*

3M 2026 3M 2025 Return on equity (ROE) 6.7% 6.3% Adjusted FFO / net debt 48% 88% Net debt / EBITDA 1.8 0.9 EBITDA margin 27% 32% Return on assets (ROA) 4.3% 4.4% Net debt / equity 35% 16%

* Information about the financial indicators and coefficients used by the Latvenergo Group is available in the Latvenergo Group's consolidated and Latvenergo AS Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the first 3 months of 2026 - see the section "Formulas".

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss*

EUR'000

01/01-31/03/2026 01/01-31/03/2025 Revenue 638,027 516,247 Other income 11,291 7,830 Raw materials and consumables (427,915) (320,518) Personnel expenses (43,618) (41,786) Other operating expenses (15,707) (16,819) EBITDA 162,078 144,954 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment (PPE) and right-of-use assets (47,127) (44,295) Operating profit 114,951 100,659 Finance income 1,731 3,445 Finance costs (6,406) (5,018) Profit before tax 110,276 99,086 Income tax (5,601) (4,209) Profit for the period 104,675 94,877 Profit attributable to: - Equity holder of the Parent Company 103,732 93,893 - Non-controlling interests 943 984

* The Latvenergo Consolidated Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the first 3 months of 2026 are prepared in accordance with the IFRS Accounting Standards as adopted by the European Union

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position*

EUR'000

31/03/2026 31/12/2025 ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets 126,887 124,816 Property, plant, and equipment 4,209,945 4,106,391 Right-of-use assets 44,853 44,104 Investment property 1,759 2,332 Non-current financial investments 40 40 Other non-current receivables 1,847 1,855 Deferred income tax assets 2,027 2,037 Derivative financial instruments 2,178 1,688 Total non-current assets 4,389,536 4,283,263 Current assets Inventories 63,206 163,960 Current intangible assets 83,286 51,668 Receivables from contracts with customers 174,450 169,877 Other current receivables 21,304 14,358 Deferred expenses 4,218 3,169 Prepayment for income tax 1,843 1,736 Derivative financial instruments 7,902 11,818 Other current financial investments 239,897 149,915 Cash and cash equivalents 139,202 117,755 Total current assets 735,308 684,256 TOTAL ASSETS 5,124,844 4,967,519 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES EQUITY Share capital 1,076,324 1,076,324 Reserves 1,670,248 1,664,563 Retained earnings 388,901 283,826 Equity attributable to equity holder of the Parent Company 3,135,473 3,024,713 Non-controlling interests 7,757 6,814 Total equity 3,143,230 3,031,527 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 1,160,543 1,179,715 Lease liabilities 44,493 43,514 Deferred income tax liabilities 15,636 10,168 Provisions 23,822 20,595 Deferred income from contracts with customers and advances received 157,338 156,640 Other deferred income 136,031 123,085 Other non-current liabilities 2,790 2,790 Total non-current liabilities 1,540,653 1,536,507 Current liabilities Borrowings 90,797 90,727 Lease liabilities 2,961 2,944 Trade and other payables 191,370 171,650 Deferred income from contracts with customers and advances received 43,227 47,274 Other deferred income 26,967 27,142 Provisions 83,411 51,281 Derivative financial instruments 2,228 8,467 Total current liabilities 440,961 399,485 Total liabilities 1,981,614 1,935,992 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 5,124,844 4,967,519

* The Latvenergo Consolidated Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the first 3 months of 2026 are prepared in accordance with the IFRS Accounting Standards as adopted by the European Union

Additional information:

Janis Irbe

Group Treasurer

Phone: +371 29 453 897

E-mail: investor.relations@latvenergo.lv

www.latvenergo.lv

About Latvenergo

Latvenergo Group is one of the leading energy suppliers in the Baltics operating in electricity and thermal energy generation and trade, natural gas trade and electricity distribution services. Latvenergo AS has been acknowledged as the most valuable company in Latvia for several times. International credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Latvenergo AS an investment-grade credit rating of Baa2/stable.

Latvenergo Group is comprised of the parent company Latvenergo AS (generation and trade of electricity and thermal energy, trade of natural gas) and subsidiaries - Sadales tikls AS (electricity distribution), Elektrum Eesti OÜ (trade of electricity and natural gas, development of solar and wind parks in Estonia), Elektrum Lietuva UAB (trade of electricity and natural gas, development of solar and wind parks in Lithuania), Elektrum Next LT UAB (development of solar and wind parks in Lithuania), Elektrum Next SIA (development of solar and wind parks), Laflora Energy SIA (development of wind park), DSE Aizpute Solar SIA (development of solar park), Pienava wind SIA (development of wind park), Latvijas veja parki SIA (development of wind parks), Telšiu vejo parkas, UAB (development of wind park in Lithiania), Energijas publiskais tirgotajs AS (administration of mandatory electricity procurement process) and Liepajas energija SIA (generation and trade of thermal energy, electricity generation). All shares of Latvenergo AS are owned by the state and held by the Ministry of Economics of the Republic of Latvia.