A research team led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has fabricated a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell via a new passivation strategy that reportedly improve both device stability and efficieny. "Our selective passivation process is fully compatible with existing crystalline silicon bottom cell manufacturing lines, as it does not require any modifications to the bottom cell fabrication steps," corresponding author Weichuang Yang told pv magazine. "Moreover, the localized patterning is realized through a self-aligned templating approach that takes advantage of the natural pyramid morphology, ...

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