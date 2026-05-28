Le 28 mai/May 2026Global Tactical Metals Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 10,010,774 common shares.The name and symbol will not change.Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on June 1, 2026. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.___________________________Global Tactical Metals Corp. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 10 010 774 actions ordinaires.Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 1 juin 2026. Les négociants sont invités à ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: le 2 juin/June 2026Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: le 2 juin/June 2026Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: le 2 juin/June 2026Symbol/Symbole: MONINEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 37895W 20 8NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 37895W 20 8 5Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 37895W109/CA37895W1095If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.