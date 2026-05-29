Columbus Fury Names Dave Boos Head Coach

Veteran Volleyball Coach and Former University of Florida Associate Head Coach Brings Nearly Three Decades of Experience, Player Development Expertise and a Player-Forward Vision to Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / The Columbus Fury announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Dave Boos to become the Fury's Head Coach. Boos most recently spent 15 seasons with the University of Florida, serving as associate head coach under Mary Wise, where he helped lead the Gators to 15 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, 13 NCAA Regionals, a trip to the Division I National Championship match, and seven SEC championships. Boos will guide the Fury into the franchise's next chapter under new ownership with his expertise in match preparation, player development and a collaborative approach.

"I'm excited to help shape what comes next for the Columbus Fury and to build a team culture rooted in trust, competitiveness and continued growth," said Boos. "Professional women's volleyball is entering an incredible moment, and Columbus has the opportunity to be at the forefront of that growth. I'm grateful to the Fury's new ownership team, Andrea Mitchell and Andy Sandler, for the opportunity to lead this team, and I'm looking forward to getting to work with the players, staff and fans who will define this next chapter."

Throughout his career, Boos has worked closely with Mary Wise, the all-time leader in Division I women's volleyball wins by a female head coach, including during his 15 seasons at the University of Florida and previously on the USA A2 Women's National Team in 2006, where he served as her defensive coordinator. During his tenure at Florida, Boos coached 57 All-SEC players and four SEC Players of the Year.

"I had the privilege to work with Dave for over 15 years and can think of few better suited to lead an elite team of professional volleyball players. Beyond his unique skills for training and developing team systems, Dave's ability to establish relationships built on trust creates a culture where players can maximize their talents," said Wise. "The growth and popularity of volleyball in the U.S. provides a tremendous opportunity for professional volleyball to tap into talented coaches like Dave - those who can help elevate our sport to an all-new level."

Boos brings nearly three decades of coaching experience to the Fury position. Before joining the Florida coaching staff, he coached at Ball State University, the University of Minnesota and Indiana University. Boos' track record for developing players includes guiding players to 61 All-American and 76 All-Region honors over his career. During his time with Minnesota, the Gophers program reached new heights, including the school's first Big Ten Championship in 2002 and trips to the national semifinals in 2003 and 2004, including the school's first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division I National Championship match in 2004.

"We are truly fortunate to enter this new chapter of the Fury's history with Dave at the helm, bringing his passion for the sport and deep commitment to players' development and success," said Fury co-owner Andrea Mitchell. "After hearing Dave describe his vision for a player-forward ethos that prioritizes health, positive mindset and collaboration, we knew he was the right person to guide the Fury to long-lasting success."

Additional roster and team announcements will be shared the week of June 8. Fans can visit ColumbusFury.com and follow the Fury on Instagram @ColumbusFury , Facebook.com/ColumbusFury or X.com/ColumbusFury for the latest updates. A headshot of Boos is available for download here .

About Columbus Fury:

The Columbus Fury are a professional women's volleyball franchise competing in Major League Volleyball (MLV). The team was acquired in 2026 by Andrea Mitchell, founder and managing partner of Mitchell Sandler PLLC, a majority-woman owned and women-managed law firm, and Andy Sandler, founder and chair of Temerity Capital Partners, owner and operator of three minor league baseball teams, and member of the ownership group that acquired the Tampa Rays. The Fury are one of two major league professional women's teams in Ohio and play in Nationwide Arena in the heart of downtown Columbus. Central Ohio has provided a loyal fan base to the team, which has proudly featured numerous Columbus natives and Ohio State University alumnae on its rosters.

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Lexi Sweet

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SOURCE: Columbus Fury

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/columbus-fury-names-dave-boos-head-coach-1171753