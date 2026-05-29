Fresha, the world's leading AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, is further expanding its Marketplace capabilities, introducing a new era of personalization, discovery, and customization features designed to help businesses showcase their identity and services, connect more meaningfully with clients, and convert inspiration directly into bookings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260529239883/en/

Fresha Launches a New Era of Personalized Discovery for Beauty and Wellness with Customizable Service Portfolios

A big part of that evolution is Service Portfolios, a new capability that transforms every Fresha Marketplace profile into a dynamic, shoppable showcase of a business's work, aesthetic, and expertise. Built around the increasingly visual nature of modern beauty and wellness discovery, Service Portfolios allows businesses to upload curated imagery directly to their Marketplace profile and connect every image to the exact service it represents. Clients can browse, save, and interact with imagery in a way that feels far more immersive and familiar to modern consumer behaviour, drawing inspiration from visual-first social platforms such as Instagram and Pinterest, while also allowing looks, treatments, and services to be shared externally with friends and family. Each image surfaces a fully integrated Book Now call-to-action, allowing clients to move seamlessly from inspiration to confirmed appointment in a single tap.

Today, Fresha supports more than 130,000 partner businesses across over 120 countries, facilitating more than 35 million appointments every month and processing more than $1.4 billion in monthly appointments value (GMV). As the company continues evolving into a fully connected operating system for the global selfcare industry, these latest platform expansions represent another major step toward building the most personalized, discovery-led, and visually immersive platform in beauty and wellness. By combining marketplace discovery, visual commerce, advanced customization, operational sophistication, and integrated booking infrastructure within a single ecosystem, Fresha is further strengthening its position as the world's leading beauty and wellness booking platform, while continuing to build one of the most powerful and feature-rich marketplaces in the global selfcare industry.

These latest Marketplace expansions reflect a broader evolution happening across the beauty and wellness industry where discovery is becoming increasingly visual, creator-led, and platform-driven. As reported by notable industry publications, including Vogue Business, consumers are increasingly turning to platforms such as TikTok and Instagram to discover their next haircut, aesthetic treatment, nail artist, wellness experience, or skincare specialist, with visual-first content now playing a central role in beauty discovery and purchasing behaviour. In an industry where visual trust now heavily influences decision-making, clients are no longer simply booking treatments but actively searching for professionals whose work, style, results, and identity align with their own. As a result, it has become increasingly important for businesses to showcase their work, aesthetic, expertise, and brand identity in ways that feel authentic, personalized, and visually engaging long before a booking is ever made.

While many booking platforms continue operating through static menus and transactional scheduling experiences, Fresha is continuing to expand the role its platform plays in helping businesses express themselves, differentiate their offering, and build stronger client relationships before an appointment even begins.

Portfolio imagery now appears directly throughout a venue's booking journey, surfacing alongside services within menus and treatment flows so clients can browse real outcomes and signature styles rather than text descriptions alone. The result is a significantly more immersive, intuitive, and confidence-led booking experience that helps businesses turn their everyday work into one of their most powerful acquisition and conversion tools.

This extends naturally into team showcasing through Fresha's new Professional Profiles functionality, giving every team member a dedicated identity across the Marketplace complete with bios, spoken languages, ratings, reviews, social links, and portfolio imagery. When professionals upload images to their own profiles, those images can automatically surface across the business's broader Marketplace presence, creating a collective showcase of talent across the venue. Clients can browse professionals individually before booking, helping create a more transparent, trust-led, and highly personalized booking experience that feels significantly more immersive than traditional appointment flows. Owners also maintain full control over which professionals are featured, allowing them to spotlight senior stylists, support emerging talent, rotate seasonal campaigns, or strategically position specific services and specialists.

Together, these features push the Fresha Marketplace far beyond transactional booking infrastructure and closer toward a discovery-led ecosystem where businesses, professionals, and clients can connect through creativity, expertise, identity, and personal preference.

For enterprise and multi-location businesses, these capabilities introduce a far more sophisticated level of operational flexibility and brand consistency across large teams and complex service environments. Enterprise operators can standardize how services and professionals are presented across multiple venues while still allowing individual teams and locations to maintain their own identity, specialties, and localized client experience. The result is a platform that supports scale without sacrificing personalization, something increasingly critical across modern beauty and wellness groups.

At the same time, these platform additions are equally meaningful for independent professionals and smaller businesses, many of whom rely heavily on visual discovery, reputation, and repeat clientele to grow sustainably. By giving smaller businesses access to highly customizable portfolios, professional branding tools, integrated discovery features, and enterprise-grade operational infrastructure within a single platform, Fresha continues to help level the playing field for businesses competing in an increasingly digital-first industry.

Together, Service Portfolio and Professional Profiles reflect a much broader platform evolution at Fresha, one focused not only on operational excellence, but on helping businesses create richer, more personalized, and more differentiated client experiences at every stage of the journey.

That momentum is already visible across the platform, with Service Portfolio adoption growing rapidly week over week and image uploads increasing by 42%, as businesses invest more heavily in showcasing their services through richer visual content and more detailed client-facing profiles.

"The beauty and wellness industry has always been deeply personal, visual, and experience-led, and we believe the technology powering it should reflect that," says William Zeqiri, CEO and Founder of Fresha.

"This broader platform evolution is about giving businesses significantly more control over how they present themselves, how clients discover them, and how experiences are delivered across the platform. Whether it's a single independent professional or a global enterprise brand, we want Fresha to provide the flexibility, sophistication, and personalization businesses need to build stronger relationships with clients and continue growing."

As Fresha continues expanding its infrastructure across scheduling, payments, AI-powered communication, marketplace discovery, and business operations, the company is further cementing its position as the platform powering the next generation of beauty and wellness businesses globally.

About Fresha

Fresha is the world's leading AI-powered booking platform for beauty and wellness, trusted by over 140,000 partner businesses across more than 120 countries. Its fully integrated ecosystem spans scheduling, payments, marketing, team management, and a global consumer marketplace, giving beauty and wellness businesses everything they need to operate, grow, and scale. The Fresha Marketplace connects millions of consumers with salons, spas, barbershops, and wellness studios worldwide, with over one million monthly downloads and more than $1.4 billion in monthly transaction value. To learn more, visit fresha.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260529239883/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

For media enquiries, please contact:

james.haywardbrowne@fresha.com