Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Mundoro Capital Inc. (TSXV: MUN) (OTCQB: MUNMF) (www.mundoro.com ) ("Mundoro" or the "Company") announces the operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 along with portfolio highlights.

"During the first quarter of 2026, Mundoro prioritized preparations for the upcoming field season, focusing on data integration and comprehensive geological modeling to support follow-up mapping, two distinct geophysical surveys, and a series of drilling programs across the BHP-Mundoro projects," stated Teo Dechev, CEO of Mundoro. "Our financial performance reflects the initiation of drilling in Q1, with the drilling programs continuing throughout the year across four primary areas, bringing the total to five targets expected to be tested this year. We expect to receive assay results from Skorusa in June, with subsequent geological interpretation anticipated in July."

Q1-2026 Financial Summary

The Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for Q1-2026 are filed on SEDAR+, and are available on Mundoro's website under the heading Investors. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Fees Earned : The Company's fee income, which includes operator fees, option payments, interest, and miscellaneous income, totalled $695,087 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to $740,392 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, representing a decrease of $45,305. The decrease was driven by lower option fee and operator fee income recognized during Q1 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. The decrease in option fee income was mainly attributable to a lower average USD to CAD exchange rate in Q1 2026 compared to Q1 2025, as the underlying option payments were denominated in U.S. dollars. Operator fee income was also lower because drilling began in Q2 2026 rather than Q1, so the related fees will be recognized in Q2 2026.

Exploration Expenditures : Exploration expenditures, the majority of which are funded by partners, were $1,742,275 in Q1 2026 compared to $1,759,690 in Q1 2025, representing a decrease of $17,415. Recoveries from option partners in Q1 2026 were $1,257,683 compared to $1,451,815 in Q1 2025, resulting in net exploration costs of $484,592 in Q1 2026 compared to $307,875 in Q1 2025. The increase in net exploration expenditures is partially attributable to an advance contractor payment resulting in lower exploration expenditures recovered in Q1 and recoverable in Q2-2026. Net exploration expenditures are also attributable to the Company's Project Generative operations in the US which are funded by the Company and totalled $205,054 during the period ending March 31, 2026.

Corporate Expenses: Corporate expenses in Q1 2026 were $341,931 compared to $296,732 in Q1 2025, representing an increase of $45,199. The increase was primarily driven by higher corporate communication costs, which rose to $94,752 from $79,268, due to an increased conference season and roadshows, and G&A costs which increased to $60,547 from $43,052, reflecting costs associated with recruitment of new personnel.

Q1-2026 Exploration Summary and Plans

Mundoro has advanced exploration areas primarily in Eastern Serbia, within the prolific Timok Magmatic Complex (TMC), known for copper-gold deposits including Bor, Veliki Krivelj, Majdanpek, Cukaru Peki, and the newly announced Malka Golaja Copper-Gold deposit. The area benefits from established infrastructure including well-serviced roads and grid power. The Company's licenses in this region are optioned to a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP Group Limited ("BHP") to earn-in as announced in prior press releases on January 23, 20231 and October 13, 20252.

BHP-Mundoro Projects, Serbia

2025 BHP Option Agreement - Skorusa & Oblez

Summary: Drill locations at Skorusa East were selected for a two-hole, 1,000 m drill program to test the extent of previously drill-intersected potassic mineralization. A drill was mobilized in April and two holes were completed in May. Hole 26-SKO-08 reached a final depth of 499.8 m and hole 26-SKO-09 reached a final depth of 788.3 m. Hole 26-SKO-09 intersected wider than expected advanced argillic alteration suggesting an intact system. In addition an 800 m × 800 m grid Audio-Magnetotelluric (AMT) survey across Oblez and Skorusa was mobilized; 65% of Oblez stations were completed by quarter-end with the remainder to be completed by the end of Q2-2026. The Skorusa area data was consolidated, creating an integrated model encompassing previous drilling programs, new mapping activities, geochemical and geophysical surveys. The goal has been to refine the model and more precisely define drilling targets. A ground gravity survey, with a 400m x 400m grid spacing, was also initiated in April 2026, and completed in early May 2026. This covered the same area as the AMT survey to provide supporting data for targeting.

Plans: Assays results are expected for the two Skurusa drill holes in the month of June with resulting geological interpretation by the end of August. Follow-up investigations of surface geochemical anomalies are planned to delineate further prospective areas and assess their potential.

2023 BHP Option Agreement - Borsko, Trstenik & South Timok Corridor

Borsko

Summary: Exploration to date has successfully defined Target 1, a significant alteration lithocap extending over 1.6 km by 1.5 km, preserved beneath post-mineral cover. The presence of this large, preserved lithocap suggests a shallow erosional level, leaving the potential underlying porphyry system intact and untested. Exploration activities during the first quarter were focused on integrating newly obtained data from the completed drill testing in 2025.

Plans: The new magnetic model (completed in 2025), along with new geochemical vectors and drill hole geological observations, will be used to develop targeting at Target 1; a program designed to test for interpreted Cu-Au high-sulfidation (HS) epithermal and porphyry mineralization.

Trstenik

Summary: Integration of data from the Central North Target 2025 drilling program was the main focus during Q1-2026. Final assay results were received and integrated into the 3D model. No significant mineralization was observed in the completed hole which was unable to reach the target. Only one of four planned drill locations was completed on the Central North Target in 2025 before a license extension was required.

Plans: The target area is being further evaluated. Upon confirmation of the license extension from the Ministry of Mining and Energy (MoME), the Company will reinitiate permitting for the remaining drill locations. Additional targets (Central, Southwest, Southeast) in the project area are also being evaluated for future drill testing.

South Timok Corridor

Summary: Drilling at Lipovica was completed during Q1-2026, with 1,277.5 meters drilled across two holes. Hole 26-LIP-01 reached a final depth of 595.3 m while Hole 26-LIP-02/02A/03/03A reached a final depth of 682.2 m. Interpretation and inversion of Audio-Magnetotelluric (AMT) and gravity datasets were completed for four licenses. The surveys identified multiple coincident anomalies indicative of hydrothermal alteration and potential intrusive stocks. A district-wide passive seismic survey was conducted to map basement architecture and cover thickness. A comprehensive 3D integration of magnetics, gravity, AMT, and passive seismic datasets was advanced. This unified model is intended to discriminate between barren features and prospective mineralized centers, particularly in areas under sedimentary cover.

Plans: A stratigraphic drill hole is planned on Vitanovac for a total of 750 meters, with commencement targeted for Q3-2026.

JOGMEC-Mundoro EE1 Copper Project, Bulgaria

Summary: The 166.5 sq km JOGMEC-Mundoro EE1 Project in northwest Bulgaria targets Kupferschiefer-style stratiform copper. Following JOGMEC's Q3-2022 Stage One earn-in, the project was de-risked via geochemistry, mapping, AMT, and drone magnetic surveys to set drill targets. While the MoEW issued a positive assessment in 2024, an NGO appeal has delayed drill permitting. Q1-2026 court hearings are complete, with the next scheduled for Q3-2026.

Plans: 2026 focus remains on resolving legal proceedings. Following a favorable outcome, the Company will advance permitting and mobilization to conduct the district's first modern test of AMT-identified stratiform copper targets.

Svoboda Tender, Bulgaria: The Svoboda area, located within the Panagyurishte Mineral Belt approximately 100 km southeast of Sofia, was awarded to Mundoro's local subsidiary in a competitive tender process in September 2017. The administrative process to formalize the exploration contract with the Ministry of Energy (MoE) continues to experience procedural delays. Mundoro maintains ongoing communication with the relevant Ministries and remains committed to unlocking the value of this historical district once administrative procedures are finalized.

Mundoro Owned Projects, USA

Mundoro's USA portfolio comprises three district-scale exploration projects-Dos Cabezas, Picacho, and Copperopolis-strategically located within the prolific Laramide Magmatic Arc of Arizona. Systematic exploration has confirmed Laramide-age intrusions across the portfolio, effectively de-risking the geological model. Currently, all three projects are at the option-ready stage; In Q1-2026, multiple confidentiality agreements were executed, a data room was opened for third-party technical review, and site visits with third parties, including majors, were completed. The Company remains focused on securing option partners for the Arizona projects.

Dos Cabezas Project - Arizona: Ready for Partnership

Mundoro's 100%-owned Dos Cabezas Project (61 sq km) is located in Southeast Arizona, approximately 150 km east of Tucson, targeting a Laramide-aged porphyry copper system with six target areas identified to date.

Picacho Project - Arizona: Unlocking Covered Porphyry Potential

The 100%-owned Picacho Project (105 sq km) is strategically situated within the Globe-Superior-Ray porphyry copper cluster in Central Arizona, targeting "blind" Laramide-aged porphyry centers concealed beneath shallow alluvial cover.

Copperopolis Project - Arizona: Vectoring from High-Grade Veins to Porphyry Centers

Located in Yavapai County, Northwest Arizona, the Copperopolis Property (Mundoro: ~73.09% / private partner: ~26.91%) targets a concealed Laramide-age porphyry system interpreted as the source of historic high-grade Au-Cu vein systems.

Generative Programs

Mundoro continues to actively evaluate new opportunities:

Serbia: Evaluating areas in the Upper Cretaceous (Timok) and Tertiary magmatic belts, targeting copper-gold porphyry, skarn/CRD, and epithermal systems.

Evaluating areas in the Upper Cretaceous (Timok) and Tertiary magmatic belts, targeting copper-gold porphyry, skarn/CRD, and epithermal systems. USA: Targeting porphyry copper-molybdenum systems within Arizona's Laramide Belt and evaluating additional prospective metallogenic belts across the Western US Cordillera.

Targeting porphyry copper-molybdenum systems within Arizona's Laramide Belt and evaluating additional prospective metallogenic belts across the Western US Cordillera. Global: Maintaining a global 'watch tower' approach to identify new district-scale copper opportunities aligned with the Company's project generator model.

Management Change

Mundoro also reports a transition in its management team, with Mireia Cervera Medina stepping down as Chief Financial Officer effective July 6, 2026. Succeeding her is Jim Scott, a Chartered Professional Accountant, who will resume the role of Chief Financial Officer on the same date. Mr. Scott previously served as the Company's CFO from June 2022 to January 2025 and has continued to support Mundoro as a Consultant. The Company expresses its appreciation to Ms. Cervera Medina for her dedicated service and wishes her well in her future pursuits.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information described in this Press Release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. The scientific and technical information has been reviewed and approved by Humberto Brockway, EurGeol, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and Chief Geologist to the Company.

About Mundoro Capital Inc.

Mundoro is a publicly listed company on the TSX-V in Canada and OTCQB in the USA with a portfolio of mineral properties focused primarily on base and precious metals. To drive value for shareholders, Mundoro's asset portfolio generates near-term cash payments to Mundoro and creates royalties attached to each mineral property optioned to partners. The portfolio of mineral properties is currently focused on predominantly copper in two mineral districts: Western Tethyan Belt in Eastern Europe and the Laramide Belt in the southwest USA.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MUNDORO,

Teo Dechev,

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/mundoro-capital-inc

X: https://x.com/MundoroCapital

View the latest Corporate Presentation.

References

¹ Mundoro Capital website (Link), January 23, 2023 News release

2 Mundoro Capital website (Link), October 13, 2025 News release

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe" or "continue" or similar words or the negative thereof, and include the following: completion of earn-in expenditures, options and completion of a definitive agreement by the parties. The material assumptions that were applied in making the forward-looking statements in this News Release include expectations as to the mineral potential of the Company's projects, the Company's future strategy and business plan and execution of the Company's existing plans. We caution readers of this News Release not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this News Release, as there can be no assurance that they will occur and they are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include general economic and market conditions, exploration results, commodity prices, changes in law, regulatory processes, the status of Mundoro's assets and financial condition, actions of competitors and the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities. The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this News Release are made as of the date of this News Release and the Board undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and for a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedarplus.ca .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299352

Source: Mundoro Capital Inc.