Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Market worth $1.01 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Marketby Material Grade (Fully Hydrolyzed Films, Partially Hydrolyzed Films), By Product Type (Water Soluble Films, Biodegradable/Compostable Films, Polarizer Films, Embroidery/Textile Support Films, Specialty Functional Films), By Application (Household Detergents, Agrochemicals, Food Packaging, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Textile, Electronics, Other Applications), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031', The polyvinyl alcohol films market is projected to grow from USD 0.71 billion in 2026 to USD 1.01 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2026-2031).

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Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 0.71 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1.01 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 7.1%

Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Market Trends & Insights:

The polyvinyl alcohol films market is experiencing strong global growth, driven by rising demand for water-soluble, biodegradable, and specialty packaging materials across the detergent, agrochemical, pharmaceutical, textile, and electronics industries. Rapid adoption of detergent pods, a growing focus on sustainable packaging solutions, and increasing regulatory pressure to reduce plastic waste are significantly supporting market expansion worldwide. Technological advances in high-performance soluble films, expanding manufacturing capacity in the Asia-Pacific region, and rising investments in eco-friendly packaging materials are further accelerating commercial adoption and long-term industry growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The partially hydrolyzed films segment is expected to dominate the material grade segment, with a share of 51.9% in 2025.

Biodegradable/Compostable films by product type are expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Pharmaceuticas & healthcare by application is projected to experience the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Major market players have adopted both organic and inorganic strategies, including partnerships and investments. For instance, KURARAY CO., LTD.(Japan), SEKISUI CHEMICALS CO., LTD. (Japan), and MISTUSBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORPORATION (Japan) have entered several expansions, product launches and partnerships to cater to the growing demand for sustainable packaging materials

NOBLE INDUSTRIES (India), KK NonWovens (India) and Foshan Polyva Materials Co., Ltd (China) among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Market'

200 - Tables

70 - Figures

250 - Pages

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The market for polyvinyl alcohol films continues to grow globally as more customers demand environmentally friendly, water-soluble materials for packaging essential products such as household detergents, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, electronics, and food. Polyvinyl alcohol is recognized for its excellent solubility, ability to form strong films, biodegradability, and low handling risk. One of the most significant reasons for the large-scale commercial use of polyvinyl alcohol film globally is the increasing popularity of detergent pods and unit-dose packaging. In addition, continued pressure from governments to reduce plastic waste, combined with rising investments in sustainable packaging technologies, is leading to shifts toward biodegradable and compostable film solutions. Currently, Asia Pacific has the largest market share because of strong manufacturing capabilities, continued growth in customer industries, and large inventories to support specialty and water-soluble film applications.

'By product type, biodegradable/compostable films to record highest CAGR in polyvinyl alcohol films market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.'

The biodegradable/compostable films segment is the fastest-growing product type within the polyvinyl alcohol films market, driven by increasing international efforts to reduce traditional petroleum-based plastic waste and to increase acceptance of sustainable packaging options. All government entities in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are amending or implementing stricter regulations on single-use plastics and encouraging industries to move toward environmentally friendly packaging materials. Sustainable packaging solutions are a strong investment for consumer brands, not only to improve their environmental commitment but also to enhance their brand positioning through superior environmental performance. Many key markets for biodegradable/compostable polyvinyl alcohol films have seen strong demand in areas such as laundry and household products, food products, agricultural crop protection products, and pharmaceutical applications, due to their water-soluble nature and reduced environmental footprint. The biodegradable/compostable polyvinyl alcohol films segment has also benefited from the continued introduction of new biodegradable film formulations with improved moisture resistance and increased investment in environmentally friendly packaging technologies.

'By material grade, partially hydrolyzed films segment to record highest CAGR in polyvinyl alcohol films market, in terms of value, from 2026 to 2031.'

Partially hydrolyzed films are growing faster than other material-grade segments because they offer excellent water solubility, quick dissolution times, and compatibility with many applications that are experiencing rapid growth in their respective packaging categories. The continued growth in the use of polyvinyl alcohol films in detergent unit-dose pod applications, as well as in agrochemical and consumer product packaging, where speed and efficiency of dissolution and processing are major design criteria, has made partial hydrolysis technologies even more attractive. The total cost to manufacture partially hydrolyzed films is lower than for fully hydrolyzed films; therefore, they are more flexible and easier to convert, making them better suited for large-scale commercial manufacturing. The rapidly increasing consumer demand for convenient and sustainable packaging products continues to drive the adoption of partially hydrolyzed films in both household and industrial applications. Ongoing increases in the penetration of detergent pods throughout Asia, Europe, and North America will continue to create very strong demand growth for partially hydrolyzed films globally.

Asia Pacific to be fastest-growing polyvinyl alcohol films market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market for polyvinyl alcohol films is expanding rapidly because of increasing industrial activities and production of consumer goods, as well as greater use of sustainable packaging across most major economies, including China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Strong growth in the use of detergent pods, agrochemical packaging, textile processing, and electronics manufacturing will lead to significant increases in demand for water-soluble polyvinyl alcohol films as well as for specialty polyvinyl alcohol films. In addition, the region's many advantages, such as excess capacity in polyvinyl alcohol resin production, lower production costs, and strong export-focused film conversion industries, make it the largest supplier to the global polyvinyl alcohol film industry. Furthermore, increased environmental awareness, regulatory support for sustainable packaging, and increased investment in biodegradable materials and the development of advanced film technologies are all contributing to the growth of this region's market.

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Key Players

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some top players, such as KURARAY CO., LTD. (Japan), AICELLO CORPORATION (Japan), MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORPORATION (Japan), SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. (Japan), Arrow GreenTech Ltd. (India), Chang Chun Group (Taiwan), Aquapak Polymers Limited (UK), Joyforce (China), ECOPOL S.p.A. (Italy), and Amtrex Nature Care Pvt. Ltd. (India).

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