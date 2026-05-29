Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and Representative Director: Toshiaki Nagasato) today announced that it has committed to invest in the Global Health Security Fund (GHSF), which is sponsored by Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC), a New York-based nonprofit organization. Through this investment, Meiji Seika Pharma will support the acceleration of innovations addressing critical global health challenges, including pandemic preparedness and antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

GHIC is a mission-driven nonprofit organization that deploys private investment strategies to generate both global health impact and financial returns. GHIC recently closed its second fund in GHSF. With more than a decade of experience investing in the field of infectious disease, GHIC has contributed to addressing major global health challenges. Its portfolio companies have successfully commercialized more than a dozen products, collectively reaching over 600 million people worldwide.

GHIC has partnered with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to leverage venture capital investments to accelerate the development and introduction of technologies and medical products that respond to and prevent health security threats. Through this public-private partnership, GHIC launched GHSF, a pioneering venture capital fund dedicated to supporting innovations that strengthen public health preparedness and build resilient global health systems capable of detecting, preventing, and responding to future public health emergencies.

"Investing in GHIC's GHSF was a straightforward decision for us," said Toshiaki Nagasato, President and Representative Director of Meiji Seika Pharma. "GHIC's mission to address unmet global health needs closely aligns with Meiji Seika Pharma's long-standing commitment to infectious disease innovation. We are pleased to participate in GHSF as a limited partner and to collaborate with GHIC's highly experienced team. Together, we aim to drive meaningful impact in areas such as infectious diseases, where unmet medical needs remain substantial but sustained pharmaceutical engagement has been limited due to challenging market dynamics."

"Global health security requires sustained investment, continued innovation, and strong collaboration across the public and private sectors," said Labeeb Abboud, Chairman and CEO of GHIC. "By leveraging the commitment and contributions of our investors and partners, the Global Health Security Fund is accelerating transformational technologies to achieve our shared vision for a safer and healthier world."

Through this investment and strategic collaboration with GHIC, Meiji Seika Pharma-one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the field of infectious diseases-aims to further advance innovation and R&D activities in this field and to contribute to addressing critical global health challenges, including future pandemics and AMR.

About Global Health Investment Corporation

Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC) is a mission-driven nonprofit organization that has been investing in global health innovation for over a decade. Through investments in life sciences and healthcare technology companies, GHIC accelerates the development and accessibility of products with the potential to improve global public health and health equity, while also generating sustainable financial returns.

For more information, please visit https://ghicfunds.org/.

About Meiji Seika Pharma

Since launching penicillin in 1946, Meiji Seika Pharma has been committed to delivering high-quality pharmaceutical products, including therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, therapeutics for central nervous system and hematologic disorders, as well as generic medicines. Through continued investment in next-generation innovations and strategic global partnerships, Meiji Seika Pharma remains dedicated to advancing global health.

For more information, please visit https://www.meiji.com/global/pharmaceuticals/.

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Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Sho Takahata

Boston Office ('START Office'), Meiji Pharma USA Inc.

E-mail: mpu.start@meiji.com