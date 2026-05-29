Cold Chain Market worth $455.0 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, The cold chain market is estimated at USD 276.5 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 455.0 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2026 to 2031. Temperature-controlled logistics are gaining more and more prominence in many industries; hence, the market is experiencing substantial growth. In the healthcare industry, it is critical that medications and vaccines undergo proper temperature control so that they remain safe and effective. With an increase in the number of drugs that are more vulnerable to temperature, there is a need for adequate cold chain capabilities.

Cold Chain Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 276.5 billion

USD 276.5 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 455.0 billion

USD 455.0 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 10.5%

Cold Chain Market Trends & Insights:

Cold chain systems enable efficient storage and transport of products that need to be kept at precise temperatures. Recent developments in technologies related to refrigeration, temperature tracking, and monitoring have enhanced efficiencies and ensured the safety of perishable products through efficient logistics and better supply chain management.

The rise in demand for food products and biological and temperature-sensitive medications is pushing organizations to adopt cold chain systems. In addition, international commerce, growth in online grocery purchases, and distribution of pharmaceutical goods are also contributing to increased investments in advanced cold chain technology.

The Asia Paciifc cold chain market accounted for 66.2% revenue share in 2025.

Among types, the refrigerated transport segment is projected to hold the largest market share and was valued at USD 104,961.5 million in 2025 and is projected to register a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

By mode of transport, the LCV segment is poised to register the highest CAGR of 11.5%.

By application, the food & beverages segment is projected to have a large share.

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In the food and beverage industry, the cold chain process is necessary in preserving fresh goods and increasing shelf life, thus ensuring minimal losses of perishable foods such as dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits, vegetables, juices, and other beverages. The chemical industry also needs cold chains since many chemicals and raw materials require temperature control for their safety and effectiveness.

Besides this, there are a number of other uses of cold chain logistics. Temperature-controlled environments are also vital when it comes to the storage and transportation of important pieces of artwork, as well as historical relics. Extreme temperatures may harm the functioning of certain electronic devices. Flowers and plants, too, need temperature-controlled logistics to maintain their freshness. Consequently, cold chains have become necessary in order to maintain product quality and safety in many different industries.

By type, the cold chain storage & infrastructure segment accounts for a significant market share.

Cold chain storage & infrastructure is one of the largest segments within the cold chain market, owing to the rising requirement for temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics for different industries like food & beverages, pharma, and chemicals. Increased consumption of perishable goods, growth in organized retailing and online grocery delivery, along with increased requirements in pharmaceuticals, have led to investment in refrigerated storage solutions and monitoring systems. Growth in international trade in temperature-controlled goods has added to the demand for cold chain solutions, ensuring that products do not spoil.

Developments in technology related to the cold chain infrastructure include IoT-based temperature monitoring equipment, automated refrigerators, and energy-efficient storage facilities, and all of these are contributing towards the growth of this segment. Governmental as well as private sector initiatives for developing modern cold storage facilities are aimed at improving food security levels, minimizing post-harvest losses, and ensuring compliance with regulations regarding pharmaceutical/biological materials. The adoption of cold chain logistics across emerging nations will continue to drive the expansion of this segment going forward.

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By refrigerated road transportation type, the refrigerated LCV segment is estimated to maintain strong growth.

The versatility and agility of refrigerated LCVs make them ideal for navigating through urban areas and reaching smaller distribution points, thereby offering enhanced accessibility to a wider range of customers. Additionally, the lower operational costs associated with LCVs, including fuel consumption and maintenance expenses, render them more economically viable for businesses operating within the cold chain sector. Moreover, the increasing emphasis on sustainability and environmental concerns has prompted a shift towards smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicles like LCVs, aligning with the industry's efforts to reduce carbon emissions and minimize ecological impact.

Based on region, Europe accounts for a significant market share.

The region holds a considerable share in the global cold chain market owing to high demand for temperature management solutions within food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and healthcare sectors. The presence of stringent laws governing food security, transportation of pharmaceutical products, and product quality has led to the widespread use of advanced refrigeration technology. The regulatory policies implemented by the European Union help to build cold chains in an effective manner that helps to save food waste and ensure product integrity.

Nations like Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and the Nordic countries continue to experience constant investments in their cold storage facilities and refrigeration warehousing services. The continent has good transport and logistical infrastructure, which, coupled with the adoption of modern digital technology such as the Internet of Things (IoT), enhances its attractiveness for cold chain logistics. Moreover, the rising demand for frozen foods, biologics, vaccines, and fresh produce continues to make Europe an important player in the international cold chain logistics market.

Top Companies in the Cold Chain Market

The report profiles key players such as Americold Logistics, Inc. (US), Lineage, Inc. (US), NICHIREI CORPORATION (Japan), Burris Logistics (US), A.P. Moller - Maersk (Denmark), Tippmann Group (US), Coldman Logistics Pvt. Ltd. (India), and United States Cold Storage (US).

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Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Refrigerated Transport Market by Mode of Transport (Road, Sea, Rail & Air), Application (Chilled food & Frozen food), Vehicle Type (LCV, MHCV & HCV), Temperature (Single & Multi-temperature), Technology and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Frozen Foods Market by Product (Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Meat and seafood Products, Plant-Based Protein, Convenience Food and ready Meals, Pet Food), Consumption, Type, Distribution Channel Region - Global Forecast to 2028

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