HONG KONG, May 29, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) marks its 60th anniversary today with the launch of its first celebratory initiative. Its flagship retail platform ' Design Gallery ' is rolling out the 'Design Gallery on the Move' campaign, showcasing original Hong Kong brands and design products to residents and visitors over three weeks (29 May to 18 June) and highlighting the creativity, diversity and vibrancy of Hong Kong design.Professor Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman, said: 'For six decades, the HKTDC has grown alongside Hong Kong enterprises, guided by a steadfast belief in proactively 'going global' and leading Hong Kong businesses to expand globally. As early as 1967, we travelled to Africa to promote Hong Kong products, converting a cargo truck into a mobile exhibition. Later, when we led the Hong Kong toy industry to participate in the renowned Nuremberg International Toy Fair in Germany but were unable to secure exhibition space, we set up a temporary showroom outside the venue using the same approach, bringing Hong Kong toys onto the international stage. This flexible, resilient and can-do attitude embodies the Lion Rock spirit of Hong Kong.'He added: 'The 'Design Gallery on the Move' campaign carries forward this original vision by bringing original Hong Kong brands into local communities across the city and showcasing the creativity and strengths of local SMEs. Looking ahead, the HKTDC will continue to tell the story of Hong Kong brands and design, staying true to our mission over the past 60 years.'Six thematic zones take diverse Hong Kong design into the communityThe campaign features 36 Hong Kong brands and over 60 products, spanning six thematic zones: DG Delights ' Hong Kong themed, DG Discover, DG Delights ' IP, DG Green, DG Luxe, DG Silver Market & DG Mini. The mobile exhibition will tour 16 locations across Hong Kong, enabling residents and visitors to discover the unique stories behind different local brands. A wide range of products will be on display. Visitors can purchase their favourite items at Design Gallery's physical stores or online. During the campaign period, customers shopping at the online store will receive discount coupons.To celebrate the HKTDC's 60th anniversary, Design Gallery is also launching a series of promotional offers, including the '60 items at 40% off' campaign at its Wan Chai Convention and Exhibition Centre store from May to July, featuring 20 selected items each month across categories such as gifts, homeware and fashion accessories etc. Design Gallery promotes around 400 Hong Kong brands annually.Event series celebrates HKTDC's 60th anniversary with the communityThe HKTDC will roll out a series of themed initiatives to mark its 60th anniversary, including 'Catch the 60th Anniversary-themed Tram', 'HKTDC's 60th Anniversary Celebration ' Next 60 Forum', 'HKTDC's 60th Anniversary Cocktail Reception', a special giveaway campaign during the Hong Kong Book Fair, a community art co-creation event and the 'HKTDC 60th Anniversary Exhibition'. These initiatives span exhibitions, community engagement and industry activities, continuing to support Hong Kong enterprises and celebrating this important milestone together with the community.Photo download: https://bit.ly/4uyQBBvHKTDC's flagship retail platform Design Gallery launches the 'Design Gallery on the Move' campaign, showcasing Hong Kong original brands and design products. Professor Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman, and Sophia Chong, HKTDC Executive Director, group photo with brand representatives at the launch ceremony.The campaign features 36 Hong Kong brands and over 60 products across six thematic zones, demonstrating the diversity of Hong Kong design in culture, innovation and sustainability.Professor Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman, and Sophia Chong, HKTDC Executive Director, tour the exhibition at the launch ceremony.Websites'Design Gallery on the Move' activity schedule: https://bit.ly/4fHoU4QHKTDC's 60th Anniversary Celebration Activities: https://60.hktdc.com/en/activitiesDesign Gallery Online Shop: https://dghk-eshop.hktdc.com/HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Stanley So Tel: (852) 2584 4049 Email: stanley.hp.so@hktdc.orgNavin Law Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: navin.cm.law@hktdc.orgWinnie Kan Tel: (852) 2584 4055 Email: winnie.wy.kan@hktdc.orgAbout Design GallerySince its establishment in 1991, Design Gallery has been dedicated to promoting Hong Kong's creative design and supporting the development of local SMEs by showcasing the latest products by Hong Kong designers and brand manufacturers to a global audience. It serves as an exceptional retail platform to test new designs and brands, as well as a perfect launchpad for building brand awareness among an international clientele. Design Gallery also provides comprehensive product and trade advisory services, connecting buyers with suppliers and creating new business opportunities for Hong Kong's design industries. Currently, Design Gallery operates physical stores at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and Hong Kong International Airport, and launched its online store in 2021 to offer more flexible and sustainable sales channels. To support Hong Kong businesses expand into the Chinese Mainland and overseas markets, Design Gallery has been active on major mainland e-commerce platforms since 2010, promoting some 400 brands annually. It also operates 72 sales points across 27 mainland cities, including over 30 locations in the Greater Bay Area. Last year, Design Gallery expanded into ASEAN markets, enabling Hong Kong brands to reach a broader international customer base through cross-border e-commerce. At present, some 400 Hong Kong brands are promoted each year through its online and offline platforms.About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.