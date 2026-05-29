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WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
29.05.26 | 14:22
330,95 Euro
-1,21 % -4,05
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330,85331,0014:23
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ACCESS Newswire
29.05.2026 13:26 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Felix Prehn Review and Story: Former Investment Banker's YouTube Channel Reaches 76 Million Views

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / Felix Prehn, a former investment banker, has been explaining markets, earnings, and economic trends for over five years in plain language. 76 million views suggest people were waiting for exactly this.

76 million views on a single YouTube channel built around financial education is not a number most people expect. Felix Prehn's channel has just crossed the mark.

Why 76 Million Views Matter

Financial reports, bank statements, and economic indicators are public records. Few people ever learn how to read or interpret them. Felix Prehn's channel turns publicly available data into plain-language explanations anyone can follow.

People who invest or plan to invest face real risk. Understanding risk is the first step toward managing it. Knowing the available tools and methods is the second. The 76 million views point to a gap between what people need to know and what schools and media have provided.

Financial Education Outside the Classroom

The audience and community around Felix are not made up of professional traders. Most Felix's followers and students are regular people looking for plain-language explanations of stock markets, risk, and long-term investing.

On LinkedIn, Trustpilot profile, and daily podcast, Felix has repeated his goal to reach one million people with financial education. Ninety percent of Felix's teaching is available for free on YouTube, podcast platforms, and websites.

What Felix Says About Risk

Felix regularly states: "Investing comes with risks, including the risk of loss. Past performance is not a guarantee of future performance."

He has also stated: "There is no magic formula or miracle trade." Free content, the YouTube channel, and the podcast are designed to support people who already invest or plan to invest. Shared knowledge and coaching cannot replace professional advice or promise any outcome.

About Felix Prehn

Felix Prehn is a former economist and investment banker. He founded an educational academy and launched a YouTube channel in 2020. His adopted Golden Retriever, Winston, became a regular presence in the videos. The academy focuses on risk management, market structure, and disciplined decision-making. Felix and his team never tell people what to do and how to invest.

Instead, he asks questions, provides data, shares his methods, but always cautions, "I am not a financial advisor. I am only registered as an owner of this guy, Winston. So make your own conclusion".

Contact details:

Felix Prehn
7017D, 3 Tsun Wen Road
Tuen Mun, N.T.
Hong Kong
felix@goatacademy.org
https://felixprehn.com
+1 704 909 05 40

SOURCE: Felix Prehn



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/felix-prehn-review-and-story-former-investment-bankers-youtube-channel-reaches-76-million-1171758

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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