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WKN: A40THH | ISIN: CNE100006NC1 | Ticker-Symbol: 9OU
Frankfurt
29.05.26 | 10:30
1,510 Euro
-1,31 % -0,020
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
JIANGSU LOPAL TECH GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JIANGSU LOPAL TECH GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
29.05.2026 13:26 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Jiangsu Lopal New Material Tech. Co., LTD.: LOPAL Lubricants Shines at Automechanika Istanbul, Accelerating Global Expansion with API and OEM Dual-Certification Strength

NANJING, CN / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / At the recently concluded Automechanika Istanbul 2026, LOPAL Lubricants, a subsidiary of LOPAL Technology (stock code: HK2465), a leading Chinese green energy and green chemicals enterprise, made a strong appearance with over ten products certified to the highest API standards and OEM approvals from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Volkswagen. The showcased product lineup, including gasoline engine oils, diesel engine oils, and coolants, marks a major step forward in the company's push into the Middle Eastern and European markets.

Authoritative Certifications Highlight the Strength of "Made in China"

Trusted by customers in more than 20 countries and regions worldwide, LOPAL Lubricants adheres to international standards to deliver exceptional quality. At the exhibition, its flagship product "LOPAL 1" premium full-synthetic engine oil drew significant attention for its outstanding anti-wear performance and fuel economy. This series has earned industry-leading certifications including API, as well as OEM approvals from global top-tier automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Volkswagen. Moreover, as a top coolant supplier in China by sales volume, LOPAL provides original equipment manufacturer (OEM) services to dozens of major automakers and industrial giants worldwide.

Its coolant product line covers diverse applications ranging from traditional internal combustion engines and new energy vehicles to energy storage and data centers - a testament to its industry-leading technical capabilities.

Reliable Partnership - A Solid Backbone for Global Partners

Supported by a stable supply chain across multiple production bases in China and overseas, as well as extensive R&D capabilities, LOPAL not only delivers high-standard products but also has built a comprehensive international service system. The company offers overseas distributors customized product development, comprehensive technical training, and localized marketing support, ensuring efficient response and reliable delivery.

Facing the global energy transition, LOPAL has proactively laid out its presence in the new energy chemicals sector and established a professional international service team to provide tailored technical support. LOPAL looks forward to deepening collaboration with global partners - backed by certified quality and the credibility of a listed company - to jointly create a greener future.

Global Service Hotline: +86 400-676-1858

Official Website: www.lopal.cn

Contact Person: Xia Pu

SOURCE: Jiangsu Lopal New Material Tech. Co., LTD.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/lopal-lubricants-shines-at-automechanika-istanbul-accelerating-globa-1171765

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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